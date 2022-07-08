Damn: Ecuadorian Power Lifter Suffers Accident While Lifting 282LBS!

Tricolor Kelin Juliana Jiménez suffered a sports accident during her clean and jerk in the 76 Kg division in the Valledupar 2022 Bolivarian Games competition this Monday, July 4, 2022.



The Ecuadorian weightlifter could not hold the bar when trying to lift 128 Kg; it fell on her back and she ended up on the ground.



Immediately, the paramedics attended to her on the platform, removed the bar and put her on a stretcher. The Ecuadorian was about to win gold, however she was in third place.



Kelin Jiménez was transferred to the Simón Bolívar Clinic where the doctors indicated that she was recovering. There are no fissures, but there is a pain in her ankle. This was confirmed by the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee (COE). Posted By Ghost