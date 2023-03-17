Sheesh: 750 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized In Massive Central Florida Drug Bust!
Federal and state officials said more than 339 kilos – or 750 pounds of cocaine – was seized – and 35 people arrested – in an international drug trafficking ring that shipped and distributed the drugs in Central Florida, and along the U.S. Eastern Coast. Officials also seized 25 guns and fentanyl. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS