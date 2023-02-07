You Going To Jail Now: Ohio State Troopers Seize More Than 2 Pounds Of Meth During Traffic Stop!
A traffic stop in Summit County netted two pounds of methamphetamine. Troopers say they smelled marijuana, searched the rented Mazda CX-5 and uncovered crystal methamphetamine on the rear passenger floorboard. The driver, Brandi Vargason, 27, Marble, Penn., and the passenger, Reginald Nix, 37, Detroit, were charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine. Nix was also charged with possession of marijuana. Posted By Persist
