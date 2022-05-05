Unconfirmed Rumor: Kevin Samuels Reportedly Dead After Suffering A Heart Attack... Alleged Close Friend Confirms Via Live Stream! (Commentary News)
"Reliable sources have told us that YouTube sensation and self-proclaimed relationship guru Kevin Samuels has passed away today. Story developing" - RevoltTV
Unconfirmed reports have been surfacing on social media about Kevin Samuels allegedly passing away. Condolences to his family
