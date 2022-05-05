Unconfirmed Rumor: Kevin Samuels Reportedly Dead After Suffering A Heart Attack... Alleged Close Friend Confirms Via Live Stream! (Commentary News)

BROKEN? 21,022 views

"Reliable sources have told us that YouTube sensation and self-proclaimed relationship guru Kevin Samuels has passed away today. Story developing" - RevoltTV
Unconfirmed reports have been surfacing on social media about Kevin Samuels allegedly passing away. Condolences to his family
Posted by Thrillz

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS