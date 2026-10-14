FINAL DESTINATION Death Was Chasing Him: Man Who Died In Six Flags Roller Coaster Incident Survived Car Fire, Covid And Cancer!
By Persist
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DESCRIPTION
the 42-year-old Atlanta educator was a cancer survivor who had previously endured a serious bout of COVID-19. Just weeks before the Six Flags tragedy, Kariem and his daughter had also survived a car fire.
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