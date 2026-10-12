GOLIATH COASTER FALL Man Killed After Falling Out Of Six Flags Over Georgia Roller Coaster As Riders Left With His Blood On Them

By Thrillz
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64,997
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DESCRIPTION

A man fell from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, triggering evacuations and a tragic scene in Cobb County. Authorities are investigating how it happened.

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