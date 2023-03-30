First Brazil & Saudi Riding With China... Now Mexico President Ethers Joe Biden & The US! (English Subtitles)

"Mexico's President AMLO says the United States cannot talk about human rights with Julian Assange detained, cartel violence with President Joe Biden bombing the Nord Stream pipeline, or democracy while arresting the leading presidential candidate Donald Trump" - T/W
Posted by Thrillz

