President Joe Biden Stumbles While Going Up The Stairs Of Air Force One Departing Warsaw, Poland!
President Biden once again had issues keeping his balance Wednesday as he tripped up the steps of Air Force One on his way home from Poland.
Biden, 80, fell forward about halfway up the stairs to the plane as he attempted to board at Warsaw Chopin Airport. The president soon stood back up and continued to the door, giving a quick wave before entering the plane’s cabin. Posted By Ghost
