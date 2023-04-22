Mission Failed: Russia Accidentally Bombs Its Own City, Injuring 3 People!
A blast in Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border, was the result of “an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition. The blast, which videos showed hit near an apartment block, wounded three people and spread panic in a major city along the border with Ukraine. Suspicion initially fell on Ukraine when the incident happened. Posted By Persist
