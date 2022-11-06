Survival Instinct: Russian Soldier Throws Away Bombs Dropped On Him From A Drone Twice!
Drone footage shows a Russian soldier throwing 2 bombs away while he was hiding in a trench in the battlefield as he was reportedly wounded. Armed drones play a vital role in the war in Ukraine, with both sides using them in large numbers to gather intelligence, correct artillery fire, and drop bombs. Posted By Persist
