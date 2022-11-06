Survival Instinct: Russian Soldier Throws Away Bombs Dropped On Him From A Drone Twice!

BROKEN? 9,561 views

Drone footage shows a Russian soldier throwing 2 bombs away while he was hiding in a trench in the battlefield as he was reportedly wounded. Armed drones play a vital role in the war in Ukraine, with both sides using them in large numbers to gather intelligence, correct artillery fire, and drop bombs. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS