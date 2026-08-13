WHO HIT THE LOTTO? Someone In Illinois Just Hit The $1.04 Billion Powerball And We Might Never Know Who They Are!

By Thrillz
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25,691
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These Lottery Winners Never Learn: Man Who Won $2.4 Billion Powerball Is Reportedly Going Broke!

These Lottery Winners Never Learn: Man Who Won $2.4 Billion Powerball Is Reportedly Going Broke!

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222,672
date submitted
People In Cameroon Try Using An Escalator For The First Time After The Only Ever Shopping Mall Is Opened!

People In Cameroon Try Using An Escalator For The First Time After The Only Ever Shopping Mall Is Opened!

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356,923
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White Men Can’t Jump (Starring Jack Harlow - Official Trailer)

White Men Can’t Jump (Starring Jack Harlow - Official Trailer)

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39,906
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Oh Snap: Iggy Azalea Claims She Was Kicked Off Stage After A Wardrobe Malfunction During Her Saudi Arabia Concert!

Oh Snap: Iggy Azalea Claims She Was Kicked Off Stage After A Wardrobe Malfunction During Her Saudi Arabia Concert!

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163,445
date submitted
WTF: Man Returns To His Car And Find A $20 Bill And A Note From Someone Who Hit His Car.....Wait Until You See The Damage!

THE DISRESPECT WTF: Man Returns To His Car And Find A $20 Bill And A Note From Someone Who Hit His Car.....Wait Until You See The Damage!

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81,668
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This How You Know New Yorkers Are Just Built Different!

This How You Know New Yorkers Are Just Built Different!

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251,178
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This Is What It’s Like To Experience A Nuclear Blast Through VR!

This Is What It’s Like To Experience A Nuclear Blast Through VR!

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132,554
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Once You See It You Cant Unsee It: This Illusion Will Catch You On The First Try!

Once You See It You Cant Unsee It: This Illusion Will Catch You On The First Try!

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323,030
date submitted
From A Wife To A Widow In Less Than 4 Hours… Husband Fatally Shot In NC

From A Wife To A Widow In Less Than 4 Hours… Husband Fatally Shot In NC

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98,824
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We're Losing Our Youth: Hope They Know Their School Work Like They Know This Song!

We're Losing Our Youth: Hope They Know Their School Work Like They Know This Song!

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119,734
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Karen Gets Pushed Down To The Ground After Spitting In Her Neighbor’s Face During A Parking Spot Dispute!

Karen Gets Pushed Down To The Ground After Spitting In Her Neighbor’s Face During A Parking Spot Dispute!

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253,600
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Nothing But Pain: This Man Was Only One Number Away From Winning The $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot!

Nothing But Pain: This Man Was Only One Number Away From Winning The $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot!

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108,168
date submitted
Twitter Has Been Taken Over By This Hypnotizing, Bizarre Footage Of Cars Vs. A Giant Bulge In The Road!

Twitter Has Been Taken Over By This Hypnotizing, Bizarre Footage Of Cars Vs. A Giant Bulge In The Road!

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222,971
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White Man Has A Message For Black People Who Are Saying “We Are Just Going To Mind Our Business” About The ICE Raids!

HE WILDIN FOR THAT? White Man Has A Message For Black People Who Are Saying “We Are Just Going To Mind Our Business” About The ICE Raids!

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101,775
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Knew They Had Em.. Patrick Beverley Shoved Chris Paul In The Back During Time Out And Got Ejected!

Knew They Had Em.. Patrick Beverley Shoved Chris Paul In The Back During Time Out And Got Ejected!

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149,274
date submitted
Oh Heck Nah: Well At Least We Know Never To Eat Here!

Oh Heck Nah: Well At Least We Know Never To Eat Here!

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77,012
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Balls Of Steel: Ukrainian Driver Offers To Tow Russian Drivers Back To Russia Since They Are Losing The War!

Balls Of Steel: Ukrainian Driver Offers To Tow Russian Drivers Back To Russia Since They Are Losing The War!

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118,582
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"The Black Community Will Suffer The Most" Joe Biden Speaks On A Gov't Shutdown That Will Go Down On October 1, 2023!

"The Black Community Will Suffer The Most" Joe Biden Speaks On A Gov't Shutdown That Will Go Down On October 1, 2023!

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1,017,708
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New Hustle Unlocked: Man In Tokyo Makes $100,000 Dollars Per Year Doing Nothing!

New Hustle Unlocked: Man In Tokyo Makes $100,000 Dollars Per Year Doing Nothing!

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118,193
date submitted
First, LA Models Go Missing & Now New Mystery As Nearly 50 Schoolchildren Go Missing In Cleveland In 1 Month!

First, LA Models Go Missing & Now New Mystery As Nearly 50 Schoolchildren Go Missing In Cleveland In 1 Month!

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132,892
date submitted
AI Went Crazy And Gave Us The Hood Power Rangers We Never Knew We Needed

WHOLE SEASON ASAP AI Went Crazy And Gave Us The Hood Power Rangers We Never Knew We Needed

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92,589
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Two Friends Went To Miami For Spring Break & Came Back Pregnant And Don’t Know Who The Fathers Are!

Two Friends Went To Miami For Spring Break & Came Back Pregnant And Don’t Know Who The Fathers Are!

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179,734
date submitted
Solera Employee’s Slam Management For Letting Go of Staff Via Teams Meeting After They Forgot to Mute Everyone's Mics! "I Gave You 23 Years"

Solera Employee’s Slam Management For Letting Go of Staff Via Teams Meeting After They Forgot to Mute Everyone's Mics! "I Gave You 23 Years"

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116,802
date submitted
RT Journalist And Cameraman Hit By Israeli Missile Strike While Reporting Live From Lebanon Border

WRONG PLACE WRONG TIME RT Journalist And Cameraman Hit By Israeli Missile Strike While Reporting Live From Lebanon Border

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100,020
date submitted
Maryland Couple Buys A Home Only To Find Someone Else Moving In & Now Refuse To Leave!

Maryland Couple Buys A Home Only To Find Someone Else Moving In & Now Refuse To Leave!

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97,490
date submitted
“Nobody Move, Where’s The Money?" South Seattle Business Robbed At Gunpoint By Three Men Wearing Scream Masks!

“Nobody Move, Where’s The Money?" South Seattle Business Robbed At Gunpoint By Three Men Wearing Scream Masks!

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125,965
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Baltimore Project Party Was Going Well Before Someone Shot It Up, Killing 2 & Injuring 28 People!

Baltimore Project Party Was Going Well Before Someone Shot It Up, Killing 2 & Injuring 28 People!

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102,044
date submitted
Went Overboard: Customer Shoots Subway Store Workers For Putting Too Much Mayo On His Sandwich In Downtown, Atlanta!

Went Overboard: Customer Shoots Subway Store Workers For Putting Too Much Mayo On His Sandwich In Downtown, Atlanta!

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82,648
date submitted
Do Ya'll Believe Her? Jada Pinkett Smith Says She's Working Hard To Get Her Marriage Back On Track With Will Smith, Also Denies Cheating On Him!

Do Ya'll Believe Her? Jada Pinkett Smith Says She's Working Hard To Get Her Marriage Back On Track With Will Smith, Also Denies Cheating On Him!

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67,956
date submitted
Babies Know Something We Don't? They All Instinctually Avoid Grass!

Babies Know Something We Don't? They All Instinctually Avoid Grass!

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108,298
date submitted
Detroit Woman Lets Off Shots Into Another Woman's Car At A Liquor Store Parking Lot!

Detroit Woman Lets Off Shots Into Another Woman's Car At A Liquor Store Parking Lot!

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162,943
date submitted
Tire Shops Are Gonna Be Pissed After This: Mechanic Shares A Useful Car Tire Hack That Most People Might Not Know!

Tire Shops Are Gonna Be Pissed After This: Mechanic Shares A Useful Car Tire Hack That Most People Might Not Know!

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360,797
date submitted
SMH: Karen Demands Teachers Tell Kids To Stop Screaming On A Playground!

SMH: Karen Demands Teachers Tell Kids To Stop Screaming On A Playground!

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128,911
date submitted
The Pentagon Just Dropped More Declassified UFO Files And Folks Are Convinced We're Not Alone After Seeing This New Footage!

DECLASSIFIED FOOTAGE The Pentagon Just Dropped More Declassified UFO Files And Folks Are Convinced We're Not Alone After Seeing This New Footage!

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124,522
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At Least We Know He About His Business: You Ain't Never Seen A Club Bathroom Like This!

At Least We Know He About His Business: You Ain't Never Seen A Club Bathroom Like This!

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218,303
date submitted
Student-Teacher In Illinois Arrested At Elementary School After Snapchat Reports Her "Concerning" Post To The FBI

SHE WILDIN FR Student-Teacher In Illinois Arrested At Elementary School After Snapchat Reports Her "Concerning" Post To The FBI

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250,376
date submitted
"We Are Trying To Find Out Legally If We Can" Biden Hints That They Are Looking To Possibly Force Vaccinations On Everyone By The Federal Government!

"We Are Trying To Find Out Legally If We Can" Biden Hints That They Are Looking To Possibly Force Vaccinations On Everyone By The Federal Government!

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196,774
date submitted
Just Got Real: Wiretap Leaks Reveal How The Tate Brothers Were Framed By 2 Women! "We Are Good, Just Play The Victim"

Just Got Real: Wiretap Leaks Reveal How The Tate Brothers Were Framed By 2 Women! "We Are Good, Just Play The Victim"

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175,252
date submitted
12-Year-Old Boy Picks Up A Strap & Fatally Shot 2 Masked Robbers Who Broke In And Shot His Grandma In North Carolina!

12-Year-Old Boy Picks Up A Strap & Fatally Shot 2 Masked Robbers Who Broke In And Shot His Grandma In North Carolina!

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777,828
date submitted
Count Your Blessings: Her Story Goes To Show You Never Know What People Are Going Through!

Count Your Blessings: Her Story Goes To Show You Never Know What People Are Going Through!

views
137,184
date submitted