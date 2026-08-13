THAT'S DIABOLICAL FR Woman Cheats On Her Man For Years, So He Moves Out Overnight And Leaves Only Screenshots Of Her Cheating Texts On The Wall..

By Thrillz
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139,782
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Emotionally Checked Out Woman Missed Some Clues Of Her Man Cheating On Her!!

Emotionally Checked Out Woman Missed Some Clues Of Her Man Cheating On Her!!

views
106,099
date submitted
Reversed The Roles.... Woman Exposes Her Man Crying His Heart Out For Cheating All On Facebook!

Reversed The Roles.... Woman Exposes Her Man Crying His Heart Out For Cheating All On Facebook!

views
206,076
date submitted
Woman Spazzes Out On Her Man After Catching Her Man Cheating At Walmart!

Woman Spazzes Out On Her Man After Catching Her Man Cheating At Walmart!

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100,106
date submitted
Woman Says She's Keeping Her Dog Of 11 Years Even Though He Bit Off Her Nose!

Woman Says She's Keeping Her Dog Of 11 Years Even Though He Bit Off Her Nose!

views
88,485
date submitted
Woah: Malawian Man Demolishes Houses He Built For His Wife And Her Mother After She Dumped Him For Another Man!

Woah: Malawian Man Demolishes Houses He Built For His Wife And Her Mother After She Dumped Him For Another Man!

views
161,819
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Passengers Tell Trump Supporters To "Get Off The Plane" After Being Put On The No-Fly List!

Passengers Tell Trump Supporters To "Get Off The Plane" After Being Put On The No-Fly List!

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618,385
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Twisted In So Many Ways… Woman Leaves Her Husband Of 18 Years To Be With His Son!

Twisted In So Many Ways… Woman Leaves Her Husband Of 18 Years To Be With His Son!

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93,194
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Man Gets Called The N Word By A Racist Woman So He Follows Her, Spits On Her & Makes Her Say Sorry!

Man Gets Called The N Word By A Racist Woman So He Follows Her, Spits On Her & Makes Her Say Sorry!

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189,947
date submitted
Stud Gets Choked Out By Her Girlfriend For Cheating!

ALL BAD Stud Gets Choked Out By Her Girlfriend For Cheating!

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57,020
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Proposal Gone Wrong: Woman Proposes To Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years Only To Get Left For His Side Chick!

Proposal Gone Wrong: Woman Proposes To Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years Only To Get Left For His Side Chick!

views
340,627
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Pennsylvania Man Knocks Out School Crossing Guard For Making Him Wait While Kids Crossed The Street

SCHOOL WAIT RAGE Pennsylvania Man Knocks Out School Crossing Guard For Making Him Wait While Kids Crossed The Street

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144,539
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Tennessee Woman Explains How Her Man Of 18 Years Cleaned Out Their Home & Left Her While She Was On A Work Trip!

Tennessee Woman Explains How Her Man Of 18 Years Cleaned Out Their Home & Left Her While She Was On A Work Trip!

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215,353
date submitted
Just Wild: Woman Destroys Her Boyfriend's BMW With Fire Extinguisher For Ignoring Her Texts... Turns Out He Overdosed In His Apartment!

Just Wild: Woman Destroys Her Boyfriend's BMW With Fire Extinguisher For Ignoring Her Texts... Turns Out He Overdosed In His Apartment!

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185,486
date submitted
BF Destroys Girlfriend's House After Argument!

HE WENT WILD BF Destroys Girlfriend's House After Argument!

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63,332
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Woman Allegedly Got Caught Cheating By Her Man In His House So He Decides To Kick Her Out, She Thought Calling The Dude Would Make Things Better!

IS SHE GUILTY? Woman Allegedly Got Caught Cheating By Her Man In His House So He Decides To Kick Her Out, She Thought Calling The Dude Would Make Things Better!

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136,353
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California Cops Caught Lying About Knocking Out An Innocent Black Woman... As Her Father & Kids Watch!

California Cops Caught Lying About Knocking Out An Innocent Black Woman... As Her Father & Kids Watch!

views
161,697
date submitted
He Cold Approached A Woman On The Street For Her Number... And Walked Out Of Chanel With A W

W OR NAH? He Cold Approached A Woman On The Street For Her Number... And Walked Out Of Chanel With A W

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94,042
date submitted
Cocky Teen Thinks She’s Dom Toretto… Until Her Dad Pulls Up And Reads Her Rights Worse Than The Cop After She Flees Police In A Mustang! (Updated)

FAST & DELIRIOUS Cocky Teen Thinks She’s Dom Toretto… Until Her Dad Pulls Up And Reads Her Rights Worse Than The Cop After She Flees Police In A Mustang! (Updated)

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655,912
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Hold Up: Woman Has A Meltdown & Pees On Herself After Being Caught Stealing At Walmart!

Hold Up: Woman Has A Meltdown & Pees On Herself After Being Caught Stealing At Walmart!

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171,188
date submitted
"He Burned Over 500 Calories" Woman Catches Boyfriend Cheating On Her Through His Fitbit!

"He Burned Over 500 Calories" Woman Catches Boyfriend Cheating On Her Through His Fitbit!

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419,391
date submitted
Man Catches Girlfriend Of 8 Years Cheating At A Hotel Right After He Proposed To Her… And Their Kids Were In Another Room!

COLD WORLD Man Catches Girlfriend Of 8 Years Cheating At A Hotel Right After He Proposed To Her… And Their Kids Were In Another Room!

views
217,290
date submitted
Disability Not Stopping Her: Woman Shows Off Her Moves On Stage Despite Her Condition!

Disability Not Stopping Her: Woman Shows Off Her Moves On Stage Despite Her Condition!

views
116,205
date submitted
SMH: Con Artist Pretending To Be Bruno Mars Scams 63-Year-Old Woman Out Of $100K!

SMH: Con Artist Pretending To Be Bruno Mars Scams 63-Year-Old Woman Out Of $100K!

views
243,129
date submitted
She Still Held On Though: Woman Gets Her Head Rocked While On The Train Posing For A Picture!

She Still Held On Though: Woman Gets Her Head Rocked While On The Train Posing For A Picture!

views
91,320
date submitted
This One Sh-tty Situation: Woman Violates Her Husband In The Worst Way For Allegedly Cheating On Her Down The Street!

This One Sh-tty Situation: Woman Violates Her Husband In The Worst Way For Allegedly Cheating On Her Down The Street!

views
210,563
date submitted
Streamer Catches Married Mom Of 25 Years Cheating In The Club And Her Husband Daniel Defends Her!

MARRIED MOM CAUGHT Streamer Catches Married Mom Of 25 Years Cheating In The Club And Her Husband Daniel Defends Her!

views
80,169
date submitted
Damn: German Football Club Player Collides Face First With A Wall!

Damn: German Football Club Player Collides Face First With A Wall!

views
97,076
date submitted
Conor McGregor And Accuser Seen Casually Hanging Out After Alleged Rape!

Conor McGregor And Accuser Seen Casually Hanging Out After Alleged Rape!

views
123,618
date submitted
Ancient Recipe? Man Goes Viral For The Way He Cooked The Thanksgiving Turkey Using Newspaper And Lotus Leaves!

OH NAH Ancient Recipe? Man Goes Viral For The Way He Cooked The Thanksgiving Turkey Using Newspaper And Lotus Leaves!

views
65,168
date submitted
She Foul For This: Woman Sets Her Ex-Boyfriend's Car On Fire! "I Have Nothing Now"

She Foul For This: Woman Sets Her Ex-Boyfriend's Car On Fire! "I Have Nothing Now"

views
210,009
date submitted
Switched Up: Stacey Dash 2.0 Apologizes, Turns On Trump And Politics Saying "I Was The Angry, Conservative, Black Woman"!

Switched Up: Stacey Dash 2.0 Apologizes, Turns On Trump And Politics Saying "I Was The Angry, Conservative, Black Woman"!

views
258,783
date submitted
Crashed Out: Woman Gets Heated With Officer Who Issued Her A Ticket After She Lost Control Of Her Car On An Icy Road!

Crashed Out: Woman Gets Heated With Officer Who Issued Her A Ticket After She Lost Control Of Her Car On An Icy Road!

views
61,239
date submitted
The Whole Squad? Chick Finds Out Her Man Cheated So She Brought All The Girls He Cheated On Her With To Confront Him!

WILD The Whole Squad? Chick Finds Out Her Man Cheated So She Brought All The Girls He Cheated On Her With To Confront Him!

views
114,071
date submitted
She For The Skreets: Man Catches His Wife Cheating On Him With Her Side Dude After Tracking Her Car Down!

She For The Skreets: Man Catches His Wife Cheating On Him With Her Side Dude After Tracking Her Car Down!

views
194,696
date submitted
Say What? Man Robs Woman At Gunpoint For $100 & Later Asks Her Out On A Date Via Facebook!

Say What? Man Robs Woman At Gunpoint For $100 & Later Asks Her Out On A Date Via Facebook!

views
84,882
date submitted
Trans Woman Sues Hooters After They Refused To Hire Her! "They Would Refer To Me As HE"

Trans Woman Sues Hooters After They Refused To Hire Her! "They Would Refer To Me As HE"

views
83,282
date submitted
Chicago Mother And Her 14-Year-Old Son Reunite After Murder Charges Were Dropped Following Deadly Altercation!

Chicago Mother And Her 14-Year-Old Son Reunite After Murder Charges Were Dropped Following Deadly Altercation!

views
163,332
date submitted
The Way She Spelled Liar Tho: Chick Goes Ham On Her Boyfriends Car For Allegedly Cheating On Her!

The Way She Spelled Liar Tho: Chick Goes Ham On Her Boyfriends Car For Allegedly Cheating On Her!

views
191,945
date submitted
Went Off: Woman Attacks Her Boyfriend In The Elevator For Cheating On Her!

ALL BAD Went Off: Woman Attacks Her Boyfriend In The Elevator For Cheating On Her!

views
32,936
date submitted
How You Shoot Someone Helping You: Florida Rap Artist Found Guilty Of Killing Woman While Filming Music Video!

How You Shoot Someone Helping You: Florida Rap Artist Found Guilty Of Killing Woman While Filming Music Video!

views
198,551
date submitted