WHOA California Officers Shoot Suspect Wielding Homemade Spear Knives!

By Persist
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24,518
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Phoenix Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Suspect Chasing After A Man!

SAVED HIM Phoenix Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Suspect Chasing After A Man!

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33,379
date submitted
Officers Shoot Suspect After He Runs Toward Them With A Knife!

ASKING FOR IT Officers Shoot Suspect After He Runs Toward Them With A Knife!

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33,332
date submitted
Whoa: Officer Opens Fire On Machete-Wielding Suspect Inside Oxnard Restaurant!

CHAOTIC Whoa: Officer Opens Fire On Machete-Wielding Suspect Inside Oxnard Restaurant!

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50,801
date submitted
Defused Real Quick: Officers In Brazil Persuade Suspect To Let His Hostage Go!

Defused Real Quick: Officers In Brazil Persuade Suspect To Let His Hostage Go!

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77,895
date submitted
Milwaukee Police Shoot Suspect Armed With AR-Style Pistol!

WHOA Milwaukee Police Shoot Suspect Armed With AR-Style Pistol!

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64,245
date submitted
Doorbell Camera Shows Police Officers Catching Up To Waukesha Parade Suspect & Arresting Him!

Doorbell Camera Shows Police Officers Catching Up To Waukesha Parade Suspect & Arresting Him!

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191,677
date submitted
"Stop The Car Or I'll Shoot" California Cop Gets Kidnapped Inside Suspect's Getaway Car And Shoots His Way Out

WILD BODYCAM FOOTAGE "Stop The Car Or I'll Shoot" California Cop Gets Kidnapped Inside Suspect's Getaway Car And Shoots His Way Out

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52,401
date submitted
Lit Him Up: Armed Suspect Shot After Firing At Jacksonville Officers!

WHOA Lit Him Up: Armed Suspect Shot After Firing At Jacksonville Officers!

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65,473
date submitted
Police Chase Turns Into Shootout After Homicide Suspect Fires At Officers!

GOT BACK UP FOR MORE Police Chase Turns Into Shootout After Homicide Suspect Fires At Officers!

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43,881
date submitted
Vegas Man Earns A 5 Star Wanted Level Real Quick!

Vegas Man Earns A 5 Star Wanted Level Real Quick!

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99,757
date submitted
Foot Chase Ends When Suspect Points Gun At Austin Officers!

WILD Foot Chase Ends When Suspect Points Gun At Austin Officers!

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20,792
date submitted
W Or L? California Police Officers Can No Longer Ask You This During A Traffic Stop Starting Now In 2024!

W Or L? California Police Officers Can No Longer Ask You This During A Traffic Stop Starting Now In 2024!

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137,153
date submitted
Was It Worth It? Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Cross The Atlantic In A Human-Powered "Hamster Wheel"

Was It Worth It? Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Cross The Atlantic In A Human-Powered "Hamster Wheel"

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110,693
date submitted
He's Out: These Two Officers Couldn't Pin Down Their Suspect & He Escapes!

He's Out: These Two Officers Couldn't Pin Down Their Suspect & He Escapes!

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74,166
date submitted
"Slow A** F*****g Cops Out Here" Group Of Dudes Make Fun Of Two Police Officers Chasing A Suspect!

"Slow A** F*****g Cops Out Here" Group Of Dudes Make Fun Of Two Police Officers Chasing A Suspect!

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144,301
date submitted
Facts Or Nah? How People Be Using Knives On Call Of Duty! (Skit)

Facts Or Nah? How People Be Using Knives On Call Of Duty! (Skit)

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189,528
date submitted
Horrible: California Father Murdered His 2 Kids In Mexico Due To QAnon "Serpent DNA" Conspiracy Theories! (News Clip)

Horrible: California Father Murdered His 2 Kids In Mexico Due To QAnon "Serpent DNA" Conspiracy Theories! (News Clip)

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211,792
date submitted
SMH: Florida Sheriff's Deputy Charged After Using Taser Near Gas Pump Setting Himself, Other Officers & Suspect On Fire!

SMH: Florida Sheriff's Deputy Charged After Using Taser Near Gas Pump Setting Himself, Other Officers & Suspect On Fire!

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113,718
date submitted
When Trying To Light A Homemade Bonfire Goes Wrong! (Several Angles)

When Trying To Light A Homemade Bonfire Goes Wrong! (Several Angles)

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87,065
date submitted
Asking For It: NYPD Detective Shoots Machete-Wielding Attacker!

CRAZY Asking For It: NYPD Detective Shoots Machete-Wielding Attacker!

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33,432
date submitted
Watch The Full Episode Of "Shoot Your Shot" Finale.. How Y'all Think This Date Bout' To Turn Out?!

Watch The Full Episode Of "Shoot Your Shot" Finale.. How Y'all Think This Date Bout' To Turn Out?!

views
135,247
date submitted
He's Just Trying To Help: Man Gives Some Advice To UK Officers Trying To Break Into Suspect's Home!

He's Just Trying To Help: Man Gives Some Advice To UK Officers Trying To Break Into Suspect's Home!

views
65,037
date submitted
That Hustle Different Behind Them Walls: Them Boys In There Selling Homemade Prison Candy Like Its Crack!

That Hustle Different Behind Them Walls: Them Boys In There Selling Homemade Prison Candy Like Its Crack!

views
175,847
date submitted
3 Hood Mexican Women Furious After Cops Accuse Them Of Hiding A Gun—No Weapon Was Found, But They Still Got Locked Up! (Body Cam)

3 Hood Mexican Women Furious After Cops Accuse Them Of Hiding A Gun—No Weapon Was Found, But They Still Got Locked Up! (Body Cam)

views
64,351
date submitted
He Not Playing: Old Man Was Ready To Pull Out The Burner On This Man For Kissing A Picture Of His Wife~

He Not Playing: Old Man Was Ready To Pull Out The Burner On This Man For Kissing A Picture Of His Wife~

views
73,408
date submitted
North Charleston Block Party Turns Into A Warzone After A Female Cop Gets Jumped & A Makeshift Spear Is Recovered

TEEN CHAOS North Charleston Block Party Turns Into A Warzone After A Female Cop Gets Jumped & A Makeshift Spear Is Recovered

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95,202
date submitted
Sheesh: 10 Cops & 7 Others Injured After Illegal Fireworks Explode In LAPD Bomb Squad Truck!

Sheesh: 10 Cops & 7 Others Injured After Illegal Fireworks Explode In LAPD Bomb Squad Truck!

views
183,406
date submitted
"Edward Scissorhands" Charleston White Shows Off The Knives He Has For Anybody Who Want Problems!

"Edward Scissorhands" Charleston White Shows Off The Knives He Has For Anybody Who Want Problems!

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66,726
date submitted
Betrayed: California Shoplifter Gets Abandoned By Getaway Car!

Betrayed: California Shoplifter Gets Abandoned By Getaway Car!

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63,823
date submitted
Blueface Reacts To Tory Lanez Being Stabbed 14x In California Prison!

Blueface Reacts To Tory Lanez Being Stabbed 14x In California Prison!

views
108,684
date submitted
6ix9ine Speaks On Why He Offered Kooda B $20K To Shoot Chief Keef!

"I WAS BUGGIN" 6ix9ine Speaks On Why He Offered Kooda B $20K To Shoot Chief Keef!

views
121,116
date submitted
23-Year-Old Young Dolph Murder Suspect Identified!

23-Year-Old Young Dolph Murder Suspect Identified!

views
254,158
date submitted
Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Invading Russian Helicopters!

Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Invading Russian Helicopters!

views
186,945
date submitted
Da Baby Speaks About 2018 Atlanta Video Shoot Incident & Why He Doesn't Check In!

Da Baby Speaks About 2018 Atlanta Video Shoot Incident & Why He Doesn't Check In!

views
107,336
date submitted
Hotel Manager In California Tells Their Only Black Customers To Eat Outside!

Hotel Manager In California Tells Their Only Black Customers To Eat Outside!

views
382,784
date submitted
They Wasn't Expecting That: Drunk Dude Thought It Was A Good Idea To Dance On A Homemade Table Until This Happened!

They Wasn't Expecting That: Drunk Dude Thought It Was A Good Idea To Dance On A Homemade Table Until This Happened!

views
155,358
date submitted
Guy Teaches Police Officers About The Law!

Guy Teaches Police Officers About The Law!

views
116,213
date submitted
One Decision Tore Family Apart! Husband & Father Of 4 Lost His Life At The Hands Of Younger Side Dude Because His Wife Decided To Cheat (Commentary)

One Decision Tore Family Apart! Husband & Father Of 4 Lost His Life At The Hands Of Younger Side Dude Because His Wife Decided To Cheat (Commentary)

views
109,311
date submitted
Definitely Not The First Time: This Is Why The Only Food You Can Trust To Eat Is Homemade Food.. Anywhere Else Is Just Gambling!

Definitely Not The First Time: This Is Why The Only Food You Can Trust To Eat Is Homemade Food.. Anywhere Else Is Just Gambling!

views
167,198
date submitted
You Going To Jail Now: NYPD Officer On Horseback Chases Thief Down Times Square Street!

You Going To Jail Now: NYPD Officer On Horseback Chases Thief Down Times Square Street!

views
96,835
date submitted