WHOA California Officers Shoot Suspect Wielding Homemade Spear Knives!
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ASKING FOR IT Officers Shoot Suspect After He Runs Toward Them With A Knife!
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"Slow A** F*****g Cops Out Here" Group Of Dudes Make Fun Of Two Police Officers Chasing A Suspect!
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Facts Or Nah? How People Be Using Knives On Call Of Duty! (Skit)
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Horrible: California Father Murdered His 2 Kids In Mexico Due To QAnon "Serpent DNA" Conspiracy Theories! (News Clip)
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SMH: Florida Sheriff's Deputy Charged After Using Taser Near Gas Pump Setting Himself, Other Officers & Suspect On Fire!
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When Trying To Light A Homemade Bonfire Goes Wrong! (Several Angles)
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CRAZY Asking For It: NYPD Detective Shoots Machete-Wielding Attacker!
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Watch The Full Episode Of "Shoot Your Shot" Finale.. How Y'all Think This Date Bout' To Turn Out?!
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He's Just Trying To Help: Man Gives Some Advice To UK Officers Trying To Break Into Suspect's Home!
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That Hustle Different Behind Them Walls: Them Boys In There Selling Homemade Prison Candy Like Its Crack!
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3 Hood Mexican Women Furious After Cops Accuse Them Of Hiding A Gun—No Weapon Was Found, But They Still Got Locked Up! (Body Cam)
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He Not Playing: Old Man Was Ready To Pull Out The Burner On This Man For Kissing A Picture Of His Wife~
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TEEN CHAOS North Charleston Block Party Turns Into A Warzone After A Female Cop Gets Jumped & A Makeshift Spear Is Recovered
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Sheesh: 10 Cops & 7 Others Injured After Illegal Fireworks Explode In LAPD Bomb Squad Truck!
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"Edward Scissorhands" Charleston White Shows Off The Knives He Has For Anybody Who Want Problems!
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Betrayed: California Shoplifter Gets Abandoned By Getaway Car!
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"I WAS BUGGIN" 6ix9ine Speaks On Why He Offered Kooda B $20K To Shoot Chief Keef!
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23-Year-Old Young Dolph Murder Suspect Identified!
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Da Baby Speaks About 2018 Atlanta Video Shoot Incident & Why He Doesn't Check In!
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They Wasn't Expecting That: Drunk Dude Thought It Was A Good Idea To Dance On A Homemade Table Until This Happened!
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Guy Teaches Police Officers About The Law!
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