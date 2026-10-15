NURSE'S TONE QUESTIONED Florida Nurse Accused Of Being Rude To Barely Conscious Patient Waking Up From Anesthesia
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It Be Your Own: Florida Lawyer Charged With Murdering His Father After Being Accused Of Stealing $450k From The Family Trust Fund!
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GAME OVER You Done Messed Up: Florida Woman Arrested After Posing As A Nurse And Treating Thousands Of People!
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OOPS Florida Man Steals Car From Gas Station, Then Quickly Returns After Finding A Baby Inside!
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Whoa: Ricky Martin Faces Up To 50 Years In Prison After Being Accused Of Incest By His 21-Year-Old Nephew!
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That View Though: They Say Money Can't Buy You Happiness But Imagine Waking Up To This!
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What Lawyer? Florida Father Represents Himself While On Trial For A Double Murder... Accused Of Killing Nearly His Whole Family!
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Say It Ain't So? Kendrick Lamar Is Being Accused Of Allegedly Stealing Lines From Battle Rappers For His Euphoria Diss Track!
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All Bad: 2 Florida Teachers Accused Of Stumbling Into The Wrong Apartment & Shooting The Resident!
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Here We Go: Snoop Dogg Accused Of Sexual Assault / Battery From 2013 Incident!
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Casanova Sentenced To Over 15 Years In Prison For Racketeering & Narcotics Charges!
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Court Cam: Murderer Escapes Court With Help From His Mom, Dad & Girlfriend!
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22 Year Old Florida Woman Accused Of Pretending To Be A 14 Year Old Girl... Sexually Assaults Boys Between 12-15 Years Old!
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Nothing But Pain: This Man Was Only One Number Away From Winning The $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot!
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Florida Gov. DeSantis Rejects Vaccine Passports! "That's Not Acceptable"
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Anthony Mackie Gets Called Out By Another Fan For Being Rude At A Gas Station!
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Hell Nah: Mouse Plague Across Eastern Australia... Folks Can't Get Rid Of The Smell!
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Reporter Getting In All His Jokes: Florida Man Accused Of Impersonating Law Enforcement In "Booty Patrol" Vehicle!
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HE'S SHOOK Man Accused Of Splattering Red Paint On ICE Property Trembles In Fear After Being Arrested!
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Wack 100 Gets Grilled By Prosecutors Over Posting Tupac’s Accused Murderer, Keefe D $750K Bail!
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COP OR NAH? This "Homeless" Woman Was Accused Of Being An Undercover Cop And Well, You Be The Judge!
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THIS IS SICKENING Elementary School Teacher Acused Of R*ping 10-Year-Old Student "Up To Five Times A Day" In Classroom Time-Out Room
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THERAPIST CHARGED Florida Therapist (32) Busted For Sleeping With Her 42-Year-Old Patient At An Addiction Center Faces Judge!
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NOW THIS WILD Male Nurse Exposes The Wild Hospital Secrets… Says Married Coworkers Be Picking Up Extra Shifts Just To Cheat!
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"Conscious" Woman Explains Why She Would Date A Gang Member... Loving Street Dudes!
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