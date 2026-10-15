NURSE'S TONE QUESTIONED Florida Nurse Accused Of Being Rude To Barely Conscious Patient Waking Up From Anesthesia

By Thrillz
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8,116
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Yikes: Woman Calls The Cops On Her Date & Accuses Him After Waking Up In The Morning & Being Asked To Leave!

YIKES Yikes: Woman Calls The Cops On Her Date & Accuses Him After Waking Up In The Morning & Being Asked To Leave!

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91,041
date submitted
Woah: Nurse Shares An Unique Experience That She Had With A Patient!

Woah: Nurse Shares An Unique Experience That She Had With A Patient!

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189,918
date submitted
Weight Loss Surgery Gone Wrong: Nurse Is Outta Pocket For Saying This To Patient!

Weight Loss Surgery Gone Wrong: Nurse Is Outta Pocket For Saying This To Patient!

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104,498
date submitted
COD Cosplayer Kills Himself On TikTok Live After Being Falsely Accused Of Being A Pedo... Teens Tried To Set Him Up! (TikTok Story)

COD Cosplayer Kills Himself On TikTok Live After Being Falsely Accused Of Being A Pedo... Teens Tried To Set Him Up! (TikTok Story)

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215,263
date submitted
"Is You Blind?" Girl Under Anesthesia Has Hilarious Responses To Her Mother's Questions!

"Is You Blind?" Girl Under Anesthesia Has Hilarious Responses To Her Mother's Questions!

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80,946
date submitted
Anything For Clout These Days: Nurse Uses The Death Of A Patient For Likes And Follows On Social Media!

Anything For Clout These Days: Nurse Uses The Death Of A Patient For Likes And Follows On Social Media!

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178,480
date submitted
It Be Your Own: Florida Lawyer Charged With Murdering His Father After Being Accused Of Stealing $450k From The Family Trust Fund!

It Be Your Own: Florida Lawyer Charged With Murdering His Father After Being Accused Of Stealing $450k From The Family Trust Fund!

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51,751
date submitted
You Done Messed Up: Florida Woman Arrested After Posing As A Nurse And Treating Thousands Of People!

GAME OVER You Done Messed Up: Florida Woman Arrested After Posing As A Nurse And Treating Thousands Of People!

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72,940
date submitted
Florida Man Steals Car From Gas Station, Then Quickly Returns After Finding A Baby Inside!

OOPS Florida Man Steals Car From Gas Station, Then Quickly Returns After Finding A Baby Inside!

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81,574
date submitted
Whoa: Ricky Martin Faces Up To 50 Years In Prison After Being Accused Of Incest By His 21-Year-Old Nephew!

Whoa: Ricky Martin Faces Up To 50 Years In Prison After Being Accused Of Incest By His 21-Year-Old Nephew!

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111,846
date submitted
Scientists Risk It All To Capture Rare Underwater Volcano Explosion For First Time In A Decade

UNDERWATER VOLCANO Scientists Risk It All To Capture Rare Underwater Volcano Explosion For First Time In A Decade

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94,505
date submitted
He Accused His Girl Of Being A Man And This Was Her Reaction!

He Accused His Girl Of Being A Man And This Was Her Reaction!

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172,755
date submitted
Benji Woke Up And Chose Violence: When Waking Your Dog Up Out Of His Sleep Goes Wrong!

Benji Woke Up And Chose Violence: When Waking Your Dog Up Out Of His Sleep Goes Wrong!

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112,642
date submitted
That View Though: They Say Money Can't Buy You Happiness But Imagine Waking Up To This!

That View Though: They Say Money Can't Buy You Happiness But Imagine Waking Up To This!

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376,850
date submitted
What Lawyer? Florida Father Represents Himself While On Trial For A Double Murder... Accused Of Killing Nearly His Whole Family!

What Lawyer? Florida Father Represents Himself While On Trial For A Double Murder... Accused Of Killing Nearly His Whole Family!

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395,918
date submitted
Straight Witchcraft: These Makeup Applicatons Gonna Have You Waking Up To A Whole Other Shorty!

Straight Witchcraft: These Makeup Applicatons Gonna Have You Waking Up To A Whole Other Shorty!

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157,543
date submitted
Say It Ain't So? Kendrick Lamar Is Being Accused Of Allegedly Stealing Lines From Battle Rappers For His Euphoria Diss Track!

Say It Ain't So? Kendrick Lamar Is Being Accused Of Allegedly Stealing Lines From Battle Rappers For His Euphoria Diss Track!

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142,933
date submitted
All Bad: 2 Florida Teachers Accused Of Stumbling Into The Wrong Apartment & Shooting The Resident!

All Bad: 2 Florida Teachers Accused Of Stumbling Into The Wrong Apartment & Shooting The Resident!

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115,136
date submitted
Wild: Dude Details The Bite From A 135lbs Snake While Being Alone In The Florida Everglades!

Wild: Dude Details The Bite From A 135lbs Snake While Being Alone In The Florida Everglades!

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152,657
date submitted
Here We Go: Snoop Dogg Accused Of Sexual Assault / Battery From 2013 Incident!

Here We Go: Snoop Dogg Accused Of Sexual Assault / Battery From 2013 Incident!

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108,291
date submitted
Casanova Sentenced To Over 15 Years In Prison For Racketeering & Narcotics Charges!

Casanova Sentenced To Over 15 Years In Prison For Racketeering & Narcotics Charges!

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53,242
date submitted
Straight Evil: Father Rejects Ex-Wife's Apology After Falsely Being Accused Of Molesting His Own Daughters... She Wanted Him To Suffer!

Straight Evil: Father Rejects Ex-Wife's Apology After Falsely Being Accused Of Molesting His Own Daughters... She Wanted Him To Suffer!

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153,433
date submitted
Court Cam: Murderer Escapes Court With Help From His Mom, Dad & Girlfriend!

Court Cam: Murderer Escapes Court With Help From His Mom, Dad & Girlfriend!

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124,761
date submitted
22 Year Old Florida Woman Accused Of Pretending To Be A 14 Year Old Girl... Sexually Assaults Boys Between 12-15 Years Old!

22 Year Old Florida Woman Accused Of Pretending To Be A 14 Year Old Girl... Sexually Assaults Boys Between 12-15 Years Old!

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84,098
date submitted
Nothing But Pain: This Man Was Only One Number Away From Winning The $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot!

Nothing But Pain: This Man Was Only One Number Away From Winning The $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot!

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108,290
date submitted
Florida Gov. DeSantis Rejects Vaccine Passports! "That's Not Acceptable"

Florida Gov. DeSantis Rejects Vaccine Passports! "That's Not Acceptable"

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129,976
date submitted
Anthony Mackie Gets Called Out By Another Fan For Being Rude At A Gas Station!

Anthony Mackie Gets Called Out By Another Fan For Being Rude At A Gas Station!

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72,747
date submitted
Hell Nah: Mouse Plague Across Eastern Australia... Folks Can't Get Rid Of The Smell!

Hell Nah: Mouse Plague Across Eastern Australia... Folks Can't Get Rid Of The Smell!

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551,627
date submitted
Reporter Getting In All His Jokes: Florida Man Accused Of Impersonating Law Enforcement In "Booty Patrol" Vehicle!

Reporter Getting In All His Jokes: Florida Man Accused Of Impersonating Law Enforcement In "Booty Patrol" Vehicle!

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74,712
date submitted
Man Accused Of Splattering Red Paint On ICE Property Trembles In Fear After Being Arrested!

HE'S SHOOK Man Accused Of Splattering Red Paint On ICE Property Trembles In Fear After Being Arrested!

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55,804
date submitted
Wack 100 Gets Grilled By Prosecutors Over Posting Tupac’s Accused Murderer, Keefe D $750K Bail!

Wack 100 Gets Grilled By Prosecutors Over Posting Tupac’s Accused Murderer, Keefe D $750K Bail!

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121,728
date submitted
This "Homeless" Woman Was Accused Of Being An Undercover Cop And Well, You Be The Judge!

COP OR NAH? This "Homeless" Woman Was Accused Of Being An Undercover Cop And Well, You Be The Judge!

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106,394
date submitted
Bad Timing: Migrants Arriving From Cuba To Florida During Hurricane Ian!

Bad Timing: Migrants Arriving From Cuba To Florida During Hurricane Ian!

views
101,962
date submitted
She Got The L Now: Man Who Was Humiliated By His Girlfriend Now Has Multiple Business Opportunities & Tons Of Followers After Kai Cenat Livestream!

She Got The L Now: Man Who Was Humiliated By His Girlfriend Now Has Multiple Business Opportunities & Tons Of Followers After Kai Cenat Livestream!

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95,901
date submitted
Twin Brothers Accused Of Revenge Killing After Being Robbed And Stripped Naked At Gunpoint 4 Years Ago

REVENGE KILLING Twin Brothers Accused Of Revenge Killing After Being Robbed And Stripped Naked At Gunpoint 4 Years Ago

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82,139
date submitted
From GTA 6 To Finding Love: Florida Joker Finally Finds His Harley Quinn!

From GTA 6 To Finding Love: Florida Joker Finally Finds His Harley Quinn!

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137,846
date submitted
Elementary School Teacher Acused Of R*ping 10-Year-Old Student "Up To Five Times A Day" In Classroom Time-Out Room

THIS IS SICKENING Elementary School Teacher Acused Of R*ping 10-Year-Old Student "Up To Five Times A Day" In Classroom Time-Out Room

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50,385
date submitted
Florida Therapist (32) Busted For Sleeping With Her 42-Year-Old Patient At An Addiction Center Faces Judge!

THERAPIST CHARGED Florida Therapist (32) Busted For Sleeping With Her 42-Year-Old Patient At An Addiction Center Faces Judge!

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64,772
date submitted
Male Nurse Exposes The Wild Hospital Secrets… Says Married Coworkers Be Picking Up Extra Shifts Just To Cheat!

NOW THIS WILD Male Nurse Exposes The Wild Hospital Secrets… Says Married Coworkers Be Picking Up Extra Shifts Just To Cheat!

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126,032
date submitted
"Conscious" Woman Explains Why She Would Date A Gang Member... Loving Street Dudes!

"Conscious" Woman Explains Why She Would Date A Gang Member... Loving Street Dudes!

views
498,215
date submitted