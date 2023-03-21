Inside NYPD's Dismantling And Takedown Of 2 Violent Queen, NY Gangs!

"FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers was embedded with an elite group of NYPD detectives as they took down two violent warring gangs accused of murders and violent shootings. The long-term investigation began with the murder of a promising team basketball player. Now, nearly four years later, NYPD detectives say they have dismantled two rival gangs who terrorized South Jamaica, Queens residents with reckless gunfire, using drill music videos and social media to fuel the beef. We got an exclusive look at their focused methods, very different from the wide-net gang sweeps of the past. Some of the more than 30 suspects were already behind bars in state prison and on Rikers Island for other crimes. They were brought into the 111th Precinct in New York City to be charged in the major gang conspiracy case. One suspect even cursed at our camera. So serious were the safety concerns about the explosive rivalry between the crews – known as Money World and their opposition, or ops, the Local Trap Stars – that police booked them at separate precincts to keep their family members and associates separated when they showed up. "It's pretty much shoot on sight when they see the opposition, and a lot of times, innocent people are caught in the middle of it," said Sgt. Jeffrey Liu, case supervisor of the NYPD's Gun Violence Suppression Division (GVSD). It all began with one teen's murder" - Fox5

Posted by Thrillz