Crazy: 12 & 17-Year-Old Facing Murder Charges After Killing 3 Teens, Another Suspect At Large!

BROKEN? 35,362 views
News

A 12-year-old and a 17-year-old are facing first-degree murder charges and another teenager is at large after deputies say they killed three teenagers in Marion County. The teenagers, a boy and two girls, were found with gunshot wounds days apart in rural Marion County. The third teenager's body was found Saturday inside a vehicle that had been partially submerged in a body of water. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS