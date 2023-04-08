Crazy: 12 & 17-Year-Old Facing Murder Charges After Killing 3 Teens, Another Suspect At Large!
A 12-year-old and a 17-year-old are facing first-degree murder charges and another teenager is at large after deputies say they killed three teenagers in Marion County. The teenagers, a boy and two girls, were found with gunshot wounds days apart in rural Marion County. The third teenager's body was found Saturday inside a vehicle that had been partially submerged in a body of water. Posted By Persist
