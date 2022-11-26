SMH: Racist Man Tells Black American Soldier To Stay Away From White Woman At Mall In Poland!
A renowned neo-Nazi has been accused of telling a black American soldier to “stay away from white women ” in a video shot in a Polish shopping mall.
Footage showed a man hurling horrific abuse at a group of men in army fatigues.
Several people claimed the horrific racist comments were made by Jon Minadeo Jr, including YouTuber Jamesons Travels who shared the footage on his social media page.
Minadeo Jr later shared a link to the video on his account on a right-wing social media site and, according to Mail Online, told his fanbase to “wreck” the YouTuber’s comments. Posted By Ghost
