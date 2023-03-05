Oh Nah: Man Suspected Of Cannibalism Detained At Airport After Police Found "Pieces Of Meat" In His Suitcase!
A Brazilian murder suspect — who police believe may have engaged in “cannibal practices” — has been arrested at an airport in Portugal with a suitcase containing “suspicious meat” and bloodstained clothing. Forensic experts have now analysed the contents of his luggage at a specialist lab and have reportedly determined that they are human remains. Posted By Persist
