Is This What It’s Come Down To? Dude Shows The World How He’s Living In A Dumpster For $62 Per Month!
Harrison Marshall, 28, lives in a renovated dumpster in London, United Kingdom. He paid $5,000 to build the home, and pays $62 a month to rent the dumpster base from a waste management company (although he hasn't been charged for it yet). The build began in December 2022 and took three weeks to complete. Harrison's goal is to save up enough money to one day purchaseahome.
