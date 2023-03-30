Just Crazy: Nashville School Shooter May Have Been Targeting Pastor & His Family!
Transgender Audrey Hale was believed to be undergoing counseling sessions with The Covenant School pastor, Chad Scruggs, before the massacre. he was providing counseling for her and something didn't sit right with her and so she targeted his daughter and perhaps his two sons who attend another private school." Hale fatally shot Scruggs' 9-year-old daughter Hallie. Posted By Persist
