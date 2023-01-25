Can't Steal His Whip: Toronto Man Defeats Car Thieves 9 Times!
As a wave of car thefts sweeps over Ontario, one Toronto driver stands out as an exception. Surveillance video shows thieves have tried to steal this driver’s 2018 Grand Cherokee at least nine times in the last six months, but spun their wheels each time. And in one incident, special security measures the driver installed delayed the thieves until the police could arrive. An officer took one of them down after a chase through a North York street. Posted By Persist
