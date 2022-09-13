Tekken 8 (Game Trailer)
Tekken 8 was revealed in a new cinematic trailer that aired during today's PlayStation State of Play. It began with a few shots to set up the scenery before cutting to two series mainstays, Kazuya and Kazuya's son, Jin. The two duke it out in what appears to be a fair fight, that is until Kazuya calls forth the power of the devil gene inside him to finish the fight. Posted By Persist
