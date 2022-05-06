"He Dont Want To Play, He Was Trash" Antonio Brown Takes Some Shots At Colin Kaepernick!
Via Youtube: Cigar Talk. Antonio Brown says Colin Kaepernick as a quarterback is "trash" on the field ... while questioning the his charity work "in the hood" as well. Brown's rant all began after he appeared to be puzzled about why people feel bad for Kaepernick these days ... saying he thinks the settlement Kap reached with the NFL in 2019 following his collusion lawsuit sufficiently took care of him. Posted By Persist
