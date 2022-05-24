NASA Says Something "Weird" Is Happening In The Solar System!
"NASA says something strange is happening with our Universe and how quickly it's expanding.
Scientists have been studying new data from the Hubble Space Telescope.
They say the expansion rate has become much quicker compared to the expectations.
Observations also showed other galaxies are moving away from our Milky Way faster.
But scientists cannot yet figure out why, so all they're saying for now is that something bizarre is underway." - NewsBreak
Posted by Thrillz
