A Young Mother Beheaded With A Sword In Broad Daylight On A San Carlos Neighborhood Street!

A woman's head was severed with a sword in San Carlos The suspect, who returned to the scene, was arrested in connection with the woman's death, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was later identified as Jose Landaeta Solano. Deputies near the intersection of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue were flagged down at about 11:50 a.m. by witnesses who reported an assault in progress, the sheriff's office said. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the woman dead.

