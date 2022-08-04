4 Current, Former Louisville Police Officers Federally Charged In Breonna Taylor's Death!

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department has charged four current and former Louisville police officers with civil rights violations relating to the death of Breonna Taylor, including falsifying the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details. Posted By Ghost

