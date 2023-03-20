Ready For War: North Korea Claims Almost 800,000 Citizens Have Signed Up To Fight Against The United States!

BROKEN? 3,058 views

North Korea has claimed that about 800,000 of its citizens have volunteered to join or reenlist in the nation’s military to fight against the United States. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accused the United States and South Korea of increasing tensions with the military drills. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS