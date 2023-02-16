Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails Near Detroit!
A train transporting hazardous materials partially derailed Thursday in suburban Detroit, officials said.
The derailment occurred around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Huron River Drive between Martinsville and Haggerty roads in Van Buren Township, about 30 miles west of downtown Detroit, local police said.
Aerial footage showed at least six cars off the rails. The accident damaged the tracks and caused several sets of wheels to detach from the cars.
Officials said no injuries were reported, and there was no evidence that hazardous chemicals were spilled, according to the statin WXYZ. Posted By Ghost
