Black Man Says He Had Nearly A 2 Hour Conversation With The Racist Buffalo Shooting Suspect A Day Before The Attack!
A black man who spends a lot of time in the vicinity of Tops Friendly supermarket in Buffalo allegedly had a near 2 hour conversation with Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old man who would come back a day later and murder 10 people. Payton drove over 200 miles to perform his killings on black people in the area, he even apologized to a white man in the supermarket he almost shot. Posted By Persist
