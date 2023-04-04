He Was Ready To Do Some Ish: Man Arrested On North Carolina Campus With More Than 1,000 Rounds Of Ammunition & Numerous Weapons!
A man is facing numerous charges after he was arrested at North Carolina A&T State Universitys campus.Greensboro police said on March 26, they responded to the NC A&T campus to a heavily armed individual. They said Brandon James Bentley, 27, was violent and making threats to law enforcement. NC A&T officers told police Bentley was chasing unarmed security guards on the campus. Police and NC A&T officers helped to detain Bentley. Posted By Persist
