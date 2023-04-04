He Was Ready To Do Some Ish: Man Arrested On North Carolina Campus With More Than 1,000 Rounds Of Ammunition & Numerous Weapons!

BROKEN? 2,123 views
Fox News

A man is facing numerous charges after he was arrested at North Carolina A&T State Universitys campus.Greensboro police said on March 26, they responded to the NC A&T campus to a heavily armed individual. They said Brandon James Bentley, 27, was violent and making threats to law enforcement. NC A&T officers told police Bentley was chasing unarmed security guards on the campus. Police and NC A&T officers helped to detain Bentley. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS