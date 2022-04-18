Sheesh: BLM Protester Gets Rocked By Pennsylvania Police Officer!
A Pennsylvania police officer punched a trans-BLM protester to the ground during a demonstration against police brutality on April 16. The group of around 20 people gathered to demand justice for Jim Rogers, a Black man who died in October 2021 less than 24 hours after Pittsburgh Police officers tased him eight times. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS