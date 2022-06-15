He Down Bad: Police Officer Gets Caught Transporting Drugs After Getting Into A Car Accident!
A police officer has been exposed by commuters for transporting several parcels of drugs perceived to be cannabis ‘weed’. According to the report, he was exposed after the car he was transporting the drug with got involved in an accident.
Per the video available, the police officer is seen exclaiming “They are not mine, I was just carrying them.” He could be seen bleeding from his hands as a result of the accident. The parcels of the suspected cannabis wrapped up in nylon polytene bags were seen scattered on the road with some in a huge matted bag.
Posted by CZ
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS