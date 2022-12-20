"Somebody, Somewhere Knows" Tennessee Transportation Workers Find A Dehydrated Human Heart In A Salt Pile!
Authorities are investigating after they say a desiccated human heart was found in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation facility.The workers were making brine. As they went to get more salt from the barn, they found what they believed was a weirdly-shaped rock. The rock turned out to be a heart that had been there for a while and was dehydrated from the salt. Posted By Persist
