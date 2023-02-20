Rescue Workers Find $2 Million Cash That Belonged To A Victim Of The Recent Earthquake!
On Friday, rescue workers in the earthquake-affected city of Gaziantep, Turkey made an unexpected discovery while working to save lives and retrieve bodies from the rubble. The firefighting teams, part of the Gaziantep municipality, found over $2 million dollars in cash hidden beneath the wreckage of a collapsed building. The building in question, the “Aisha Muhammad Polat” site in Gaziantep, was destroyed by two major earthquakes that struck Kahramanmaraş in southern Turkey. The firefighters were conducting search and rescue activities when they found the large sum of money next to one of the victims who they pulled from under the rubble. According to reports in Turkish media, the rescue team immediately documented the cash using their mobile phone cameras before putting it into a black bag. They then handed the bundles of money over to the police. Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS