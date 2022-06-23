Consequence - BLOOD STAIN (Prod. by Kanye West) [192 Records Submitted]
"In your weakest moment a Black woman will be there to offer you strength..."
BLOOD STAIN by Consequence
Produced by YE
Additional Drum Programming by 88 Keys
Directed by Zachary Wanerman
Storyline by Dexter Mills
Video Produced by Artist Authority Media
Vocals Recorded by Lenard Rodriguez
Mixed by Rich Keller
Mastered by Anthony Dawsey
Art Direction by Chris Julian
From the forthcoming LP
Nice Doing Business With You
Via @192Records
Follow Consequence
Twitter @ItsTheCons
IG @ConsTV
Facebook.com/ItsTheCons
For ALL Inquiries email: [email protected]
