That Turn Sent Them Flying: Drivers Of Two Ferraris Were Racing & It Went From Bad To Worse!
A Ferrari 296 GTB and Ferrari F12 Berlinetta were seen speeding on a residential street in an upscale neighborhood in Osimo, #Italy before crashing into the exterior wall of a villa.
The drivers of the two Ferraris, aged 50 and 54, are from Belgium and were on vacation near Ancona.
One of the drivers had to be taken to the hospital for tests, but was later released.
Via: @autohoffs
Posted by PSmooth
