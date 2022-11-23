WYD In This Situation? Toddler Was Jumping On Tray Table On The Back On Man's Seat While He Was Trying Sleep!

If you ever find yourself in situation like this ask them politely to stop once. Beyond that, don't engage, call over the flight attendant. They will ask them to stop, and if they refuse they'll usually move you to an upgraded seat if available. If no seat is available and the aggressor keeps it up, they'll usually have an air marshall come over if one is available, but this is super rare. That will usually stop it. If one isn/t available, which is almost always the case, attendant will sometimes threaten speaking to the pilot which will lead to a premature landing depending on the severity of the incident... If it gets to that point the customer will be blacklisted and you'll get a complimentary upgraded flight. Usually the FA coming over is enough to put a stop to it. Posted By Ghost