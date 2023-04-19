Texas Cheerleaders Shot After Seemingly Getting Into The Wrong Car After Practice!

"A man has been arrested after two Texas cheerleaders were shot, with one critically injured, after one of them mistakenly got into the wrong vehicle, according to police and the owner of the gym where they trained. Officers in Elgin, about 25 miles northeast of Austin, responded to reports of shots fired outside an H-E-B supermarket around 12:15 a.m. local time (1:15 a.m. ET) Tuesday, the Elgin Police Department said in a news release. "Information suggests that an altercation occurred in the parking lot of H-E-B, and multiple shots were fired into a vehicle," police said. Two of the vehicle's occupants were struck by gunfire, with one victim sustaining serious injuries and transported by helicopter to a hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, police said. A suspect identified as Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., 25, was taken into custody and charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, police said. Lynn Shearer, owner of Woodlands Elite Cheer Co., told NBC affiliate KXAN, which is based in Austin, that the two people shot were cheerleaders who were on their way home from practice." - NBC

Posted by Thrillz