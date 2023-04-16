Kansas City Boy Gets Shot In The Head Twice For Simply Ringing The Wrong Doorbell!
KANSAS CITY, MO – Ralph Yarl, a 16 year old Black boy, was shot twice by a white man in North Kansas City after accidentally ringing the doorbell of the wrong home while attempting to pick up his sibling. The white man reportedly shot Ralph in the head through the glass door, then when Yarl was already bleeding out on the ground, shot him again. The family has described it as a hate crime, and community members are calling for justice for the young victim. Posted by Abdul
