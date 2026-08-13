SHE WILDIN Chrisean Rock Threatens To "Really Hurt" Blueface And Navaeh After Navaeh Called Her A "Baby Disabler" Over Her Son

By Thrillz
views
40,276
date submitted
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Blueface And Chrisean Rock Finds Out Who The Father Of Her Baby Is After Paternity Test!

Blueface And Chrisean Rock Finds Out Who The Father Of Her Baby Is After Paternity Test!

views
315,869
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Wanted To Smack Woah Vicky After Vicky Liked A Post From BlueFace... Had Her Shook!

Chrisean Rock Wanted To Smack Woah Vicky After Vicky Liked A Post From BlueFace... Had Her Shook!

views
190,981
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Can't Make This Up: Chrisean Rock Arrested For An Active Warrant While Attempting To Support Blueface At Court!

Can't Make This Up: Chrisean Rock Arrested For An Active Warrant While Attempting To Support Blueface At Court!

views
78,740
date submitted
Blueface Reminds Baby Mama Navaeh He Gives Her $12K A Month After She Catches An Attitude... Then She Leaves The House!

BLUEFACE VS NAVAEH Blueface Reminds Baby Mama Navaeh He Gives Her $12K A Month After She Catches An Attitude... Then She Leaves The House!

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105,551
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Blueface Gets Into Heated Argument With Chrisean Rock! "Support Me & Shut The F**k Up"

Blueface Gets Into Heated Argument With Chrisean Rock! "Support Me & Shut The F**k Up"

views
192,577
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Attempts To Deadlift 315 Pounds!

Chrisean Rock Attempts To Deadlift 315 Pounds!

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238,316
date submitted
Blueface Speaks About His Messy Relationship With Chrisean Rock!

IT'S ALL BAD Blueface Speaks About His Messy Relationship With Chrisean Rock!

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100,832
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Blueface's Baby Mamas Chrisean Rock And Jaidyn Linked Up And Called Him While On Instagram Live!

Blueface's Baby Mamas Chrisean Rock And Jaidyn Linked Up And Called Him While On Instagram Live!

views
94,179
date submitted
Blueface Brother Wanted To Catch A Fade With Blue Face Over Their Mom & Sister!

Blueface Brother Wanted To Catch A Fade With Blue Face Over Their Mom & Sister!

views
204,181
date submitted
Blueface Went To A Baltimore Gas Station To Meet His Son Chrisean Rock Jr!

Blueface Went To A Baltimore Gas Station To Meet His Son Chrisean Rock Jr!

views
135,462
date submitted
CPS Called On Chrisean Rock And Hood Trophy Bino After Hotel Staff Allegedly Found Whippits In The Same Room As Her Son!

CHILD IN THE CROSSFIRE CPS Called On Chrisean Rock And Hood Trophy Bino After Hotel Staff Allegedly Found Whippits In The Same Room As Her Son!

views
136,222
date submitted
Wild: Chrisean Rock Records Herself Driving "160 Miles" Per Hour To Get To Her Son From Blueface!

Wild: Chrisean Rock Records Herself Driving "160 Miles" Per Hour To Get To Her Son From Blueface!

views
123,858
date submitted
Cashflow Harlem Reacts To Chrisean Rock Getting Blueface Tattooed On Her Face!

Cashflow Harlem Reacts To Chrisean Rock Getting Blueface Tattooed On Her Face!

views
74,247
date submitted
Offically A New Mom: Chrisean Rock Gives Birth To Her And Blueface's Child On Instagram Live!

Offically A New Mom: Chrisean Rock Gives Birth To Her And Blueface's Child On Instagram Live!

views
71,452
date submitted
Just Sad: Chrisean Rock Says She Sometimes Wishes Her & Blueface’s Son Was Never Born!

THAT'S CRAZY Just Sad: Chrisean Rock Says She Sometimes Wishes Her & Blueface’s Son Was Never Born!

views
78,942
date submitted
Blueface Wants To Name His Baby "Blueface Baby" & Talks About Doing A Collab Album With Chrisean Rock!

Blueface Wants To Name His Baby "Blueface Baby" & Talks About Doing A Collab Album With Chrisean Rock!

views
55,299
date submitted
Instant Pain In His Chest: Blueface Finds Out Chrisean Rock Cheated On Him While Pregnant With Their Baby And Things Went Left!

Instant Pain In His Chest: Blueface Finds Out Chrisean Rock Cheated On Him While Pregnant With Their Baby And Things Went Left!

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324,536
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Flexin Her New Smile After Getting Her Tooth Fixed!

Chrisean Rock Flexin Her New Smile After Getting Her Tooth Fixed!

views
120,678
date submitted
Chrisean Kisses All Over Blueface & Then Threatens To 'K*ll' Him For Rapping About Other Girls, Moments After Forgetting About Her Own 19-Year-Old BF!

BRO AIN’T EVEN THERE! Chrisean Kisses All Over Blueface & Then Threatens To 'K*ll' Him For Rapping About Other Girls, Moments After Forgetting About Her Own 19-Year-Old BF!

views
152,736
date submitted
"He Had A Baby With His Own Cousin" Blueface's Mother Claims Chrisean Rock & Blueface Are Related + Chrisean Speaks On Blueface Not Showing Up!

"He Had A Baby With His Own Cousin" Blueface's Mother Claims Chrisean Rock & Blueface Are Related + Chrisean Speaks On Blueface Not Showing Up!

views
98,762
date submitted
Living His Best Life: Blueface Celebrates 10 Years Together With His Baby Mother, Jaidyn Alexis While Chrisean Rock Gave Birth To Their Son!

Living His Best Life: Blueface Celebrates 10 Years Together With His Baby Mother, Jaidyn Alexis While Chrisean Rock Gave Birth To Their Son!

views
88,694
date submitted
Blueface Admits To Cheating On Pregnant Baby Mama With Chrisean Rock, Tells Her "Your Time Is Up"

BLUEFACE CONFESSES Blueface Admits To Cheating On Pregnant Baby Mama With Chrisean Rock, Tells Her "Your Time Is Up"

views
36,230
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Thinks Her And Blueface Are More Influential Than Jay-Z And Beyoncé!

THOUGHTS? Chrisean Rock Thinks Her And Blueface Are More Influential Than Jay-Z And Beyoncé!

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28,566
date submitted
Tylil Makes Chrisean Rock Blush After Writting Her A Poem!

Tylil Makes Chrisean Rock Blush After Writting Her A Poem!

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68,265
date submitted
“What 8-Month-Old Baby Sees Food & Doesn’t Grab It?” Chrisean Rock Responds To Rumors Of Her Son Chrisean Jr. Being Blind!

“What 8-Month-Old Baby Sees Food & Doesn’t Grab It?” Chrisean Rock Responds To Rumors Of Her Son Chrisean Jr. Being Blind!

views
88,853
date submitted
"Ima Give It To You" Blueface Tells His Baby Mama, Jaidyn Alexis That She Will Have To Adopt Chrisean Rock Baby When Chrisean Loses Custody!

"Ima Give It To You" Blueface Tells His Baby Mama, Jaidyn Alexis That She Will Have To Adopt Chrisean Rock Baby When Chrisean Loses Custody!

views
93,207
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Goes Viral After Being Released From Jail And Being Reunited With Her Son! “So Much I Wanna Say”

Chrisean Rock Goes Viral After Being Released From Jail And Being Reunited With Her Son! “So Much I Wanna Say”

views
92,176
date submitted
Blueface Shows A DNA Test That Says He's Not The Father Of Chrisean Rock's Son

NOT THE FATHER Blueface Shows A DNA Test That Says He's Not The Father Of Chrisean Rock's Son

views
114,664
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Says She's Pressing Charges On Blueface After He Posted An Unflattering Picture Of Their Son!

Chrisean Rock Says She's Pressing Charges On Blueface After He Posted An Unflattering Picture Of Their Son!

views
75,460
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Responds To Viral Video Of Her Holding Her 2 Week Old Baby At Walmart! “That Was A Complete Mistake”

Chrisean Rock Responds To Viral Video Of Her Holding Her 2 Week Old Baby At Walmart! “That Was A Complete Mistake”

views
118,780
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Breaks Down Crying After Blueface Posted Their Son’s Genitals On Twitter! “Why Would You Do That Bro?”

Chrisean Rock Breaks Down Crying After Blueface Posted Their Son’s Genitals On Twitter! “Why Would You Do That Bro?”

views
167,970
date submitted
"Please Do It, Pretty Please" Blueface Begs Chrisean Rock To Get An Abortion... Offers To Pay Her $100,000 To Do So!

"Please Do It, Pretty Please" Blueface Begs Chrisean Rock To Get An Abortion... Offers To Pay Her $100,000 To Do So!

views
109,333
date submitted
Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Wedding Ceremony Was Pretty Weird!

Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Wedding Ceremony Was Pretty Weird!

views
129,738
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Announces She's Pregnant... But Blueface Says It Ain't His & Is Officially Done With Her!

Chrisean Rock Announces She's Pregnant... But Blueface Says It Ain't His & Is Officially Done With Her!

views
188,719
date submitted
Daddy's Leftovers: 35-Year-Old Russian Woman Marries Her 21yr-Old Stepson & Has His Kid After Raising Him Then Divorcing His Father!

Daddy's Leftovers: 35-Year-Old Russian Woman Marries Her 21yr-Old Stepson & Has His Kid After Raising Him Then Divorcing His Father!

views
528,802
date submitted
Say What? Woman Gets Emotional After A Man Ripped A Fart And Called Her Names While Passing By Her At A Grocery Store!

ALRIGHTY THEN Say What? Woman Gets Emotional After A Man Ripped A Fart And Called Her Names While Passing By Her At A Grocery Store!

views
87,035
date submitted
“I’m A Crazy Bih, I Love Ninja” Chrisean Rock Threatens To Shoot Up Bluefaces’s Baby Mama, Jaidyn Alexis Brand New G-Wagon He Just Finish Buying Her!

“I’m A Crazy Bih, I Love Ninja” Chrisean Rock Threatens To Shoot Up Bluefaces’s Baby Mama, Jaidyn Alexis Brand New G-Wagon He Just Finish Buying Her!

views
123,174
date submitted
“You Won’t Live Long Keep Playing With Our Kid!” Chrisean Rock Snaps After Blueface Jokes That A Contestant Looks Like His Son

JOKE TO A THREAT “You Won’t Live Long Keep Playing With Our Kid!” Chrisean Rock Snaps After Blueface Jokes That A Contestant Looks Like His Son

views
118,472
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Breaks Down In Tears & Calls Blueface BM "A Dumb B-" After He Tells His Son To Get A Latina Women Cause They Know How To Cook & Clean!

Chrisean Rock Breaks Down In Tears & Calls Blueface BM "A Dumb B-" After He Tells His Son To Get A Latina Women Cause They Know How To Cook & Clean!

views
133,022
date submitted
Kai Cenat Made Chrisean Rock Cry After Reading Her A Book On Jail Live-Stream!

Kai Cenat Made Chrisean Rock Cry After Reading Her A Book On Jail Live-Stream!

views
83,334
date submitted