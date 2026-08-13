SHE WILDIN Chrisean Rock Threatens To "Really Hurt" Blueface And Navaeh After Navaeh Called Her A "Baby Disabler" Over Her Son
By Thrillz
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Blueface And Chrisean Rock Finds Out Who The Father Of Her Baby Is After Paternity Test!
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Chrisean Rock Wanted To Smack Woah Vicky After Vicky Liked A Post From BlueFace... Had Her Shook!
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Can't Make This Up: Chrisean Rock Arrested For An Active Warrant While Attempting To Support Blueface At Court!
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BLUEFACE VS NAVAEH Blueface Reminds Baby Mama Navaeh He Gives Her $12K A Month After She Catches An Attitude... Then She Leaves The House!
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Blueface Gets Into Heated Argument With Chrisean Rock! "Support Me & Shut The F**k Up"
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Chrisean Rock Attempts To Deadlift 315 Pounds!
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IT'S ALL BAD Blueface Speaks About His Messy Relationship With Chrisean Rock!
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Blueface's Baby Mamas Chrisean Rock And Jaidyn Linked Up And Called Him While On Instagram Live!
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Blueface Brother Wanted To Catch A Fade With Blue Face Over Their Mom & Sister!
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Blueface Went To A Baltimore Gas Station To Meet His Son Chrisean Rock Jr!
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CHILD IN THE CROSSFIRE CPS Called On Chrisean Rock And Hood Trophy Bino After Hotel Staff Allegedly Found Whippits In The Same Room As Her Son!
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Wild: Chrisean Rock Records Herself Driving "160 Miles" Per Hour To Get To Her Son From Blueface!
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Cashflow Harlem Reacts To Chrisean Rock Getting Blueface Tattooed On Her Face!
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Offically A New Mom: Chrisean Rock Gives Birth To Her And Blueface's Child On Instagram Live!
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THAT'S CRAZY Just Sad: Chrisean Rock Says She Sometimes Wishes Her & Blueface’s Son Was Never Born!
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Blueface Wants To Name His Baby "Blueface Baby" & Talks About Doing A Collab Album With Chrisean Rock!
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Instant Pain In His Chest: Blueface Finds Out Chrisean Rock Cheated On Him While Pregnant With Their Baby And Things Went Left!
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Chrisean Rock Flexin Her New Smile After Getting Her Tooth Fixed!
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BRO AIN’T EVEN THERE! Chrisean Kisses All Over Blueface & Then Threatens To 'K*ll' Him For Rapping About Other Girls, Moments After Forgetting About Her Own 19-Year-Old BF!
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"He Had A Baby With His Own Cousin" Blueface's Mother Claims Chrisean Rock & Blueface Are Related + Chrisean Speaks On Blueface Not Showing Up!
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Living His Best Life: Blueface Celebrates 10 Years Together With His Baby Mother, Jaidyn Alexis While Chrisean Rock Gave Birth To Their Son!
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BLUEFACE CONFESSES Blueface Admits To Cheating On Pregnant Baby Mama With Chrisean Rock, Tells Her "Your Time Is Up"
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THOUGHTS? Chrisean Rock Thinks Her And Blueface Are More Influential Than Jay-Z And Beyoncé!
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Tylil Makes Chrisean Rock Blush After Writting Her A Poem!
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“What 8-Month-Old Baby Sees Food & Doesn’t Grab It?” Chrisean Rock Responds To Rumors Of Her Son Chrisean Jr. Being Blind!
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"Ima Give It To You" Blueface Tells His Baby Mama, Jaidyn Alexis That She Will Have To Adopt Chrisean Rock Baby When Chrisean Loses Custody!
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Chrisean Rock Goes Viral After Being Released From Jail And Being Reunited With Her Son! “So Much I Wanna Say”
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NOT THE FATHER Blueface Shows A DNA Test That Says He's Not The Father Of Chrisean Rock's Son
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Chrisean Rock Says She's Pressing Charges On Blueface After He Posted An Unflattering Picture Of Their Son!
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Chrisean Rock Responds To Viral Video Of Her Holding Her 2 Week Old Baby At Walmart! “That Was A Complete Mistake”
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Chrisean Rock Breaks Down Crying After Blueface Posted Their Son’s Genitals On Twitter! “Why Would You Do That Bro?”
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"Please Do It, Pretty Please" Blueface Begs Chrisean Rock To Get An Abortion... Offers To Pay Her $100,000 To Do So!
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Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Wedding Ceremony Was Pretty Weird!
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Chrisean Rock Announces She's Pregnant... But Blueface Says It Ain't His & Is Officially Done With Her!
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Daddy's Leftovers: 35-Year-Old Russian Woman Marries Her 21yr-Old Stepson & Has His Kid After Raising Him Then Divorcing His Father!
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ALRIGHTY THEN Say What? Woman Gets Emotional After A Man Ripped A Fart And Called Her Names While Passing By Her At A Grocery Store!
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“I’m A Crazy Bih, I Love Ninja” Chrisean Rock Threatens To Shoot Up Bluefaces’s Baby Mama, Jaidyn Alexis Brand New G-Wagon He Just Finish Buying Her!
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JOKE TO A THREAT “You Won’t Live Long Keep Playing With Our Kid!” Chrisean Rock Snaps After Blueface Jokes That A Contestant Looks Like His Son
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Chrisean Rock Breaks Down In Tears & Calls Blueface BM "A Dumb B-" After He Tells His Son To Get A Latina Women Cause They Know How To Cook & Clean!
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Kai Cenat Made Chrisean Rock Cry After Reading Her A Book On Jail Live-Stream!
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