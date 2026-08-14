WTF ICE Will Be Spending Roughly $20 Million For "Shock Gloves" To Help De-escalate Confrontations With Illegal Immigrants!
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THOUGHTS? Over 100 Illegal Immigrants Arrested At Florida Construction Site By Ice!
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Most Disrespectful Prank: Pulled Up With A "ICE" Truck On Illegal Immigrants...Gave Them PTSD! "La Migra"
176,448
Wait For It: This Woman Had A Problem With Her Feet & This Will Shock You!
535,662
Outta Pocket: Man Says He Wears "ICE" Jacket To Home Depot To Troll Illegal Immigrants!
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Mental Health Is A Real Issue: Salute This Lady On The Proper Way To De-Escalate A Situation!
269,189
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Be Greater.Together) (Cinematic Trailer)
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IT AIN’T OUR FIGHT... 2 Cuban Women Defend & Agree With Black Americans For Not Coming Out To Protest & Loot With Mexicans & Illegal Immigrants!
68,407
Elon Musk Wants To Give Americans A $5,000 Check Based On DOGE Savings!
85,854
That Black Ice In Seattle Had Everyone From Fighters To Police Begging For Help!
146,356
NYC Mayor Responds To 50 Cent After 50 Called Him Out For Giving Illegal Immigrants $53M In Tax Payer Dollars!
140,804
"F**k That Jab" Ice Cube Says He Lost $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused To Get The COVID Vaccine!
88,230
DEMOCRATS VS REPUBLICANS Trump Challenges Democrats To Stand For American Citizens Over Illegal Immigrants During SOTU And They Stayed Seated!
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Fumbled The Bag: Dennis Schroder Signs $5.9 Million Deal With Celtics After Rejecting $84 Million From Lakers!
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Trump Sparks Debate By Saying The 14th Amendment Was Meant For Freed Slaves, Not Illegal Immigrants!
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Send Him The Money: Drake Calls Adin Ross After He Bet $1 Million That Adin Would Beat His Friend In A Sparring Match!
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Game Over: Connecticut Man Accused Of Running $8.5 Million Mushroom Factory In Home!
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Straight Comedy: Cam'Ron Goes off On Jordan Poole For Playing Horrible & Spending $500K On A Date With Ice Spice!
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Tyson Foods Fires 1200 American Workers... Replacing Them With 42K Illegal Immigrants From NYC... Free Childcare & Possible Housing!
82,760
Why So Many Young Adults Are Still Living With Their Parents In The U.S!
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$75 Million California Beachfront Property Will Be Returned To The Black Family Who The Government Drove Off The Land... 100 Years Ago!
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Well Damn: Brazil Builds New Jesus Statue That's Even Bigger Than Rio's Famous 'Christ The Redeemer' Statue!
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RIP FOX 5 Battle Rapper Fox 5 Shot Dead By NYPD After Machete Attack At Grand Central Terminal
35,442
Dubai Opens The Worlds Deepest Pool With A ‘Sunken City’
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Biden Administration Will Speed Up Efforts To Put Harriet Tubman On $20 Bill!
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TikToker Going Viral After Telling Illegal Immigrants How To “Invade” Homes In America & Invoke Squatters Rights!
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SHE CRIED "NOT FAIR" Sues Husband For Half His $20 Million Lottery Win After Divorce... And Finds Out The Hard Way
172,010
Chilling Video Of A Texas Road With A Bunch Of Abandoned Cars!
377,008
NBA's Tony Snell's Wife Catching Heat On Social Media For Allegedly Spending All His Bread... Made 53 Million!
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GANG R*PE SURVIVOR Mother's Last-Minute Plea To Her Daughter: "Noelia, I Know You're Watching Me" Before Scheduled Euthanasia
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It’s Happening Already: NY Mayor, Eric Adams, Ends Program That Gave Debit Cards And Distributed Welfare To Illegal Immigrants!
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Mind Blowing: This Is The Actual Size Of A Black Hole!
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Crazy Way To Go Out: College Wrestler Dies After Desperately Looking For Water!
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Come Up: $20 Million Stolen After Thieves Drill Tunnel Into Los Angeles Jewelry Store!
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Strapped Forever: This Gang Leader Will Be Buried With An Arsenal Of Weapons!
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Family Man: Floyd Mayweather Spending Some Quality Time With His Daughter Yaya Mayweather & His Grandson!
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"I Will Knock You Out In Front Of The Police" Trick Daddy Presses A Woman After He Paid For Her $20 Club Fee... Then She Rejected To Go Home With Him!
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Omi In A Hellcat Gets Arrested Again By FBI.. Founder Of Pirate IPTV Service, Gears Reloaded! (Footage Of FBI Arrest)
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30-Year Age Gap: Jake Paul To Fight Mike Tyson In Live Netflix Boxing Event!
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This Should Be Illegal: Dude Thought He Had An IG Model!
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They Scheming: Group Of Men Pretend To Be Drunk So They Can Pickpocket Victims Trying To Help Them Out!
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