WTF ICE Will Be Spending Roughly $20 Million For "Shock Gloves" To Help De-escalate Confrontations With Illegal Immigrants!

By Persist
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14,395
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DESCRIPTION

WTF

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Over 100 Illegal Immigrants Arrested At Florida Construction Site By Ice!

THOUGHTS? Over 100 Illegal Immigrants Arrested At Florida Construction Site By Ice!

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52,957
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Most Disrespectful Prank: Pulled Up With A "ICE" Truck On Illegal Immigrants...Gave Them PTSD! "La Migra"

Most Disrespectful Prank: Pulled Up With A "ICE" Truck On Illegal Immigrants...Gave Them PTSD! "La Migra"

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176,448
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Wait For It: This Woman Had A Problem With Her Feet & This Will Shock You!

Wait For It: This Woman Had A Problem With Her Feet & This Will Shock You!

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535,662
date submitted
Outta Pocket: Man Says He Wears "ICE" Jacket To Home Depot To Troll Illegal Immigrants!

Outta Pocket: Man Says He Wears "ICE" Jacket To Home Depot To Troll Illegal Immigrants!

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47,369
date submitted
Mental Health Is A Real Issue: Salute This Lady On The Proper Way To De-Escalate A Situation!

Mental Health Is A Real Issue: Salute This Lady On The Proper Way To De-Escalate A Situation!

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269,189
date submitted
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Be Greater.Together) (Cinematic Trailer)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Be Greater.Together) (Cinematic Trailer)

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84,778
date submitted
2 Cuban Women Defend & Agree With Black Americans For Not Coming Out To Protest & Loot With Mexicans & Illegal Immigrants!

IT AIN’T OUR FIGHT... 2 Cuban Women Defend & Agree With Black Americans For Not Coming Out To Protest & Loot With Mexicans & Illegal Immigrants!

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68,407
date submitted
Elon Musk Wants To Give Americans A $5,000 Check Based On DOGE Savings!

Elon Musk Wants To Give Americans A $5,000 Check Based On DOGE Savings!

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85,854
date submitted
That Black Ice In Seattle Had Everyone From Fighters To Police Begging For Help!

That Black Ice In Seattle Had Everyone From Fighters To Police Begging For Help!

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146,356
date submitted
NYC Mayor Responds To 50 Cent After 50 Called Him Out For Giving Illegal Immigrants $53M In Tax Payer Dollars!

NYC Mayor Responds To 50 Cent After 50 Called Him Out For Giving Illegal Immigrants $53M In Tax Payer Dollars!

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140,804
date submitted
"F**k That Jab" Ice Cube Says He Lost $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused To Get The COVID Vaccine!

"F**k That Jab" Ice Cube Says He Lost $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused To Get The COVID Vaccine!

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88,230
date submitted
Trump Challenges Democrats To Stand For American Citizens Over Illegal Immigrants During SOTU And They Stayed Seated!

DEMOCRATS VS REPUBLICANS Trump Challenges Democrats To Stand For American Citizens Over Illegal Immigrants During SOTU And They Stayed Seated!

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54,638
date submitted
Fumbled The Bag: Dennis Schroder Signs $5.9 Million Deal With Celtics After Rejecting $84 Million From Lakers!

Fumbled The Bag: Dennis Schroder Signs $5.9 Million Deal With Celtics After Rejecting $84 Million From Lakers!

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148,141
date submitted
Trump Sparks Debate By Saying The 14th Amendment Was Meant For Freed Slaves, Not Illegal Immigrants!

Trump Sparks Debate By Saying The 14th Amendment Was Meant For Freed Slaves, Not Illegal Immigrants!

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58,775
date submitted
Send Him The Money: Drake Calls Adin Ross After He Bet $1 Million That Adin Would Beat His Friend In A Sparring Match!

Send Him The Money: Drake Calls Adin Ross After He Bet $1 Million That Adin Would Beat His Friend In A Sparring Match!

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117,692
date submitted
Game Over: Connecticut Man Accused Of Running $8.5 Million Mushroom Factory In Home!

Game Over: Connecticut Man Accused Of Running $8.5 Million Mushroom Factory In Home!

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103,217
date submitted
Straight Comedy: Cam'Ron Goes off On Jordan Poole For Playing Horrible & Spending $500K On A Date With Ice Spice!

Straight Comedy: Cam'Ron Goes off On Jordan Poole For Playing Horrible & Spending $500K On A Date With Ice Spice!

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88,922
date submitted
Tyson Foods Fires 1200 American Workers... Replacing Them With 42K Illegal Immigrants From NYC... Free Childcare & Possible Housing!

Tyson Foods Fires 1200 American Workers... Replacing Them With 42K Illegal Immigrants From NYC... Free Childcare & Possible Housing!

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82,760
date submitted
Why So Many Young Adults Are Still Living With Their Parents In The U.S!

Why So Many Young Adults Are Still Living With Their Parents In The U.S!

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71,359
date submitted
$75 Million California Beachfront Property Will Be Returned To The Black Family Who The Government Drove Off The Land... 100 Years Ago!

$75 Million California Beachfront Property Will Be Returned To The Black Family Who The Government Drove Off The Land... 100 Years Ago!

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178,816
date submitted
Well Damn: Brazil Builds New Jesus Statue That's Even Bigger Than Rio's Famous 'Christ The Redeemer' Statue!

Well Damn: Brazil Builds New Jesus Statue That's Even Bigger Than Rio's Famous 'Christ The Redeemer' Statue!

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189,541
date submitted
Battle Rapper Fox 5 Shot Dead By NYPD After Machete Attack At Grand Central Terminal

RIP FOX 5 Battle Rapper Fox 5 Shot Dead By NYPD After Machete Attack At Grand Central Terminal

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35,442
date submitted
Dubai Opens The Worlds Deepest Pool With A ‘Sunken City’

Dubai Opens The Worlds Deepest Pool With A ‘Sunken City’

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205,621
date submitted
Biden Administration Will Speed Up Efforts To Put Harriet Tubman On $20 Bill!

Biden Administration Will Speed Up Efforts To Put Harriet Tubman On $20 Bill!

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95,087
date submitted
TikToker Going Viral After Telling Illegal Immigrants How To “Invade” Homes In America & Invoke Squatters Rights!

TikToker Going Viral After Telling Illegal Immigrants How To “Invade” Homes In America & Invoke Squatters Rights!

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76,317
date submitted
Sues Husband For Half His $20 Million Lottery Win After Divorce... And Finds Out The Hard Way

SHE CRIED "NOT FAIR" Sues Husband For Half His $20 Million Lottery Win After Divorce... And Finds Out The Hard Way

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172,010
date submitted
Chilling Video Of A Texas Road With A Bunch Of Abandoned Cars!

Chilling Video Of A Texas Road With A Bunch Of Abandoned Cars!

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377,008
date submitted
NBA's Tony Snell's Wife Catching Heat On Social Media For Allegedly Spending All His Bread... Made 53 Million!

NBA's Tony Snell's Wife Catching Heat On Social Media For Allegedly Spending All His Bread... Made 53 Million!

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175,841
date submitted
Mother's Last-Minute Plea To Her Daughter: "Noelia, I Know You're Watching Me" Before Scheduled Euthanasia

GANG R*PE SURVIVOR Mother's Last-Minute Plea To Her Daughter: "Noelia, I Know You're Watching Me" Before Scheduled Euthanasia

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73,854
date submitted
It’s Happening Already: NY Mayor, Eric Adams, Ends Program That Gave Debit Cards And Distributed Welfare To Illegal Immigrants!

It’s Happening Already: NY Mayor, Eric Adams, Ends Program That Gave Debit Cards And Distributed Welfare To Illegal Immigrants!

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90,268
date submitted
Mind Blowing: This Is The Actual Size Of A Black Hole!

Mind Blowing: This Is The Actual Size Of A Black Hole!

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116,360
date submitted
Crazy Way To Go Out: College Wrestler Dies After Desperately Looking For Water!

Crazy Way To Go Out: College Wrestler Dies After Desperately Looking For Water!

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153,733
date submitted
Come Up: $20 Million Stolen After Thieves Drill Tunnel Into Los Angeles Jewelry Store!

Come Up: $20 Million Stolen After Thieves Drill Tunnel Into Los Angeles Jewelry Store!

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60,704
date submitted
Strapped Forever: This Gang Leader Will Be Buried With An Arsenal Of Weapons!

Strapped Forever: This Gang Leader Will Be Buried With An Arsenal Of Weapons!

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92,503
date submitted
Family Man: Floyd Mayweather Spending Some Quality Time With His Daughter Yaya Mayweather & His Grandson!

Family Man: Floyd Mayweather Spending Some Quality Time With His Daughter Yaya Mayweather & His Grandson!

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242,696
date submitted
"I Will Knock You Out In Front Of The Police" Trick Daddy Presses A Woman After He Paid For Her $20 Club Fee... Then She Rejected To Go Home With Him!

"I Will Knock You Out In Front Of The Police" Trick Daddy Presses A Woman After He Paid For Her $20 Club Fee... Then She Rejected To Go Home With Him!

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351,303
date submitted
Omi In A Hellcat Gets Arrested Again By FBI.. Founder Of Pirate IPTV Service, Gears Reloaded! (Footage Of FBI Arrest)

Omi In A Hellcat Gets Arrested Again By FBI.. Founder Of Pirate IPTV Service, Gears Reloaded! (Footage Of FBI Arrest)

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227,574
date submitted
30-Year Age Gap: Jake Paul To Fight Mike Tyson In Live Netflix Boxing Event!

30-Year Age Gap: Jake Paul To Fight Mike Tyson In Live Netflix Boxing Event!

views
60,579
date submitted
This Should Be Illegal: Dude Thought He Had An IG Model!

This Should Be Illegal: Dude Thought He Had An IG Model!

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192,062
date submitted
They Scheming: Group Of Men Pretend To Be Drunk So They Can Pickpocket Victims Trying To Help Them Out!

They Scheming: Group Of Men Pretend To Be Drunk So They Can Pickpocket Victims Trying To Help Them Out!

views
145,277
date submitted