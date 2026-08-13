KIDS SITUATION CHECKED He Dodged A Balloon, But Did He Dodge A Bullet? Dating Show Contestant Pops The Balloon After Hearing His Honest Answer About Kids And Marriage

By Thrillz
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36,424
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He Dodged A Bullet: She Complaining About 2 Kids When She Got 5 Of Them?

SMH He Dodged A Bullet: She Complaining About 2 Kids When She Got 5 Of Them?

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60,793
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They Did This Man Hella Dirty As Soon As He Popped Out During A Balloon Speed Dating Show... Looked Like He Was Gonna Cry In The Car!

They Did This Man Hella Dirty As Soon As He Popped Out During A Balloon Speed Dating Show... Looked Like He Was Gonna Cry In The Car!

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116,845
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All That Dodging For What? Fight Goes Down During Padres vs Twins Game & Dude Had 0 Offensive Skills!

All That Dodging For What? Fight Goes Down During Padres vs Twins Game & Dude Had 0 Offensive Skills!

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129,084
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Was He Wrong? Jeopardy Contestant Did Not Hold Back On His Answer!

Was He Wrong? Jeopardy Contestant Did Not Hold Back On His Answer!

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98,456
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He Went Crazy: They Did A ‘Pop The Balloon’ Show In New Orleans & Man Tore Them All Up!

He Went Crazy: They Did A ‘Pop The Balloon’ Show In New Orleans & Man Tore Them All Up!

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109,449
date submitted
This Man Took All The Women On A Field Trip During Dating Show... They Refused To "Pop The Balloon"

This Man Took All The Women On A Field Trip During Dating Show... They Refused To "Pop The Balloon"

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146,655
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Straight Dude Gets Tricked By A Transgender During ‘Pop The Balloon’ Dating Show… Ends Up Kissing Without Knowing!

Straight Dude Gets Tricked By A Transgender During ‘Pop The Balloon’ Dating Show… Ends Up Kissing Without Knowing!

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119,894
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It Was All Downhill After His Answer: Man Charged With Murdering His Wife Joked About Marriage On The 'Family Feud' Show!

It Was All Downhill After His Answer: Man Charged With Murdering His Wife Joked About Marriage On The 'Family Feud' Show!

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189,498
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He Went To The Wrong Place To Find A Wife… Those Demons Fled Instantly!” Christian Man REJECTED On Dating Show For Wanting A God-Fearing Woman!

He Went To The Wrong Place To Find A Wife… Those Demons Fled Instantly!” Christian Man REJECTED On Dating Show For Wanting A God-Fearing Woman!

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56,608
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Hold Up: Spy Balloon From China Is Spotting Flying Over The U.S. & Canada!

Hold Up: Spy Balloon From China Is Spotting Flying Over The U.S. & Canada!

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112,964
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Woman Kicked Off ‘Pop The Balloon’ Jamaican Edition After Hitting Contestant With Mic For Rating Her A ‘Zero!’

Woman Kicked Off ‘Pop The Balloon’ Jamaican Edition After Hitting Contestant With Mic For Rating Her A ‘Zero!’

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101,141
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The Story Of Cleveland's 1986 Balloon Disaster!

The Story Of Cleveland's 1986 Balloon Disaster!

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79,133
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She Gave No F**ks: Chick Had This To Say After Being Rejected By Dude During This ‘Pop The Balloon’ Dating Show!

She Gave No F**ks: Chick Had This To Say After Being Rejected By Dude During This ‘Pop The Balloon’ Dating Show!

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109,481
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Host Is Evil For This! All These Dudes Popped The Balloon Immediately After Hearing “My Name Is”!

Host Is Evil For This! All These Dudes Popped The Balloon Immediately After Hearing “My Name Is”!

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90,902
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"I'm Sorry Brother Man" Dude Gets Caught Stealing Gas From Someone's Car & Just Kept It Honest!

"I'm Sorry Brother Man" Dude Gets Caught Stealing Gas From Someone's Car & Just Kept It Honest!

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129,138
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Rewind Clip: Druski Rejects Contestant 'Pitbully' On His Dating Show After Seeing Her From The Back!

HE WRONG FOR THIS Rewind Clip: Druski Rejects Contestant 'Pitbully' On His Dating Show After Seeing Her From The Back!

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89,085
date submitted
Bruh: Father Goes Off After His Kids Flooded The Apartment While He Was Sleeping... But Wait Till You See The Kids!

Bruh: Father Goes Off After His Kids Flooded The Apartment While He Was Sleeping... But Wait Till You See The Kids!

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314,924
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Balloons Dropped Like A Firing Squad… Contestants Pop In Unison After She Reveals Her Deep Voice On ‘Pop The Balloon’ Show!

VOICE HEARD ’ROUND THE ROOM' Balloons Dropped Like A Firing Squad… Contestants Pop In Unison After She Reveals Her Deep Voice On ‘Pop The Balloon’ Show!

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150,847
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Just Sad: Car Community Legend Took His Own Life After He Found Out His Girlfriend Cheated On Him!

Just Sad: Car Community Legend Took His Own Life After He Found Out His Girlfriend Cheated On Him!

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620,199
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Say What? Lobster Diver Survives Brief Entrapment Inside Whale's Mouth! "I'm Like, This Is How You're Going To Die?"

Say What? Lobster Diver Survives Brief Entrapment Inside Whale's Mouth! "I'm Like, This Is How You're Going To Die?"

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226,734
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Cops Find 3 Missing Kids Trapped Under Man's House Pinned Behind A Boulder (Body Cam Footage)

TRAPPED UNDER HOUSE Cops Find 3 Missing Kids Trapped Under Man's House Pinned Behind A Boulder (Body Cam Footage)

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196,291
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Interview With One Of The Craziest Serial Killers Ever!

Interview With One Of The Craziest Serial Killers Ever!

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469,439
date submitted
Bro Told Her, “You Should Probably Stay Single… You’re Good At It,” And She Got Mad On ‘Pop The Balloon’ Dating Show!

Bro Told Her, “You Should Probably Stay Single… You’re Good At It,” And She Got Mad On ‘Pop The Balloon’ Dating Show!

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89,404
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That Time Young Dolph Spoke About What He Wanted For His Kids After He Dies!

That Time Young Dolph Spoke About What He Wanted For His Kids After He Dies!

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127,758
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He Said What? Dude Gets Asked What's His Fetish In Front Of His Fiancé & Based On His Answer She's Rethinking The Marriage!

He Said What? Dude Gets Asked What's His Fetish In Front Of His Fiancé & Based On His Answer She's Rethinking The Marriage!

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366,244
date submitted
Done Seen It all: People Thought This Man Was Rolling A Blunt On National TV At A Football Game But What He Was Actually Doing Was Crazier Than That!

Done Seen It all: People Thought This Man Was Rolling A Blunt On National TV At A Football Game But What He Was Actually Doing Was Crazier Than That!

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274,007
date submitted
Man Allegedly Attacks Couple, Tries To R*pe Woman & Gets Nuts Bitten During Assault Before Bragging On Instagram

FIANCÉ KNOCKED OUT Man Allegedly Attacks Couple, Tries To R*pe Woman & Gets Nuts Bitten During Assault Before Bragging On Instagram

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133,981
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Georgia Man Receives His Last $915 Paycheck In Oil Covered Pennies... Dumped On His Driveway With A FU Note By Employer!

Georgia Man Receives His Last $915 Paycheck In Oil Covered Pennies... Dumped On His Driveway With A FU Note By Employer!

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552,974
date submitted
Dave Chappelle Blasts Israel's 'War Crimes' By Telling A Story....Some Fans Reportedly Walked Out!

Dave Chappelle Blasts Israel's 'War Crimes' By Telling A Story....Some Fans Reportedly Walked Out!

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445,900
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Wasn't Playin.. Deion Sanders Ends Interview Abruptly When Reporter Calls Him By His First Name!

Wasn't Playin.. Deion Sanders Ends Interview Abruptly When Reporter Calls Him By His First Name!

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4,070,079
date submitted
Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Loses Out On An Audi Q3 Even Though She Guessed The Right Answer!

Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Loses Out On An Audi Q3 Even Though She Guessed The Right Answer!

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210,105
date submitted
He Been Itching To Use That: They Couldn't Believe The Answer He Responded With After Being Asked If He Had Any Kids!

He Been Itching To Use That: They Couldn't Believe The Answer He Responded With After Being Asked If He Had Any Kids!

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112,319
date submitted
Terrifying: Man Got Stuck While Exploring A Cave!

Terrifying: Man Got Stuck While Exploring A Cave!

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181,507
date submitted
Sheesh: UFO Whistleblower Says He Faced 'Brutal' Retaliation After Going Public With Coverup Claim!

Sheesh: UFO Whistleblower Says He Faced 'Brutal' Retaliation After Going Public With Coverup Claim!

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71,286
date submitted
Pops Froze Up After Getting Exposed By His Kids For Cheating!

Pops Froze Up After Getting Exposed By His Kids For Cheating!

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196,973
date submitted
Sparking Outrage: Philadelphia Cop Harasses Man, Follows Him & Arrests Him For No Reason "Worldstar!"

Sparking Outrage: Philadelphia Cop Harasses Man, Follows Him & Arrests Him For No Reason "Worldstar!"

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156,462
date submitted
“You Got Azz & Tidday’s Out” Man Claps Back At Women For Calling Him Flashy During ‘Pop The Balloon’ Dating Show!

“You Got Azz & Tidday’s Out” Man Claps Back At Women For Calling Him Flashy During ‘Pop The Balloon’ Dating Show!

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82,027
date submitted
Damn: German Football Club Player Collides Face First With A Wall!

Damn: German Football Club Player Collides Face First With A Wall!

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97,076
date submitted
Since When Though? The Balloon World Cup Is Crazy!

Since When Though? The Balloon World Cup Is Crazy!

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109,958
date submitted
Did He Get Friendzoned? Melania Trump Completely Dodged Trump’s Kiss At The End Of His RNC Speech!

Did He Get Friendzoned? Melania Trump Completely Dodged Trump’s Kiss At The End Of His RNC Speech!

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96,389
date submitted