KIDS SITUATION CHECKED He Dodged A Balloon, But Did He Dodge A Bullet? Dating Show Contestant Pops The Balloon After Hearing His Honest Answer About Kids And Marriage
By Thrillz
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SMH He Dodged A Bullet: She Complaining About 2 Kids When She Got 5 Of Them?
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They Did This Man Hella Dirty As Soon As He Popped Out During A Balloon Speed Dating Show... Looked Like He Was Gonna Cry In The Car!
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All That Dodging For What? Fight Goes Down During Padres vs Twins Game & Dude Had 0 Offensive Skills!
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Was He Wrong? Jeopardy Contestant Did Not Hold Back On His Answer!
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He Went Crazy: They Did A ‘Pop The Balloon’ Show In New Orleans & Man Tore Them All Up!
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This Man Took All The Women On A Field Trip During Dating Show... They Refused To "Pop The Balloon"
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Straight Dude Gets Tricked By A Transgender During ‘Pop The Balloon’ Dating Show… Ends Up Kissing Without Knowing!
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It Was All Downhill After His Answer: Man Charged With Murdering His Wife Joked About Marriage On The 'Family Feud' Show!
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He Went To The Wrong Place To Find A Wife… Those Demons Fled Instantly!” Christian Man REJECTED On Dating Show For Wanting A God-Fearing Woman!
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Hold Up: Spy Balloon From China Is Spotting Flying Over The U.S. & Canada!
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Woman Kicked Off ‘Pop The Balloon’ Jamaican Edition After Hitting Contestant With Mic For Rating Her A ‘Zero!’
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The Story Of Cleveland's 1986 Balloon Disaster!
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She Gave No F**ks: Chick Had This To Say After Being Rejected By Dude During This ‘Pop The Balloon’ Dating Show!
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Host Is Evil For This! All These Dudes Popped The Balloon Immediately After Hearing “My Name Is”!
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"I'm Sorry Brother Man" Dude Gets Caught Stealing Gas From Someone's Car & Just Kept It Honest!
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HE WRONG FOR THIS Rewind Clip: Druski Rejects Contestant 'Pitbully' On His Dating Show After Seeing Her From The Back!
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Bruh: Father Goes Off After His Kids Flooded The Apartment While He Was Sleeping... But Wait Till You See The Kids!
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VOICE HEARD ’ROUND THE ROOM' Balloons Dropped Like A Firing Squad… Contestants Pop In Unison After She Reveals Her Deep Voice On ‘Pop The Balloon’ Show!
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Just Sad: Car Community Legend Took His Own Life After He Found Out His Girlfriend Cheated On Him!
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Say What? Lobster Diver Survives Brief Entrapment Inside Whale's Mouth! "I'm Like, This Is How You're Going To Die?"
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TRAPPED UNDER HOUSE Cops Find 3 Missing Kids Trapped Under Man's House Pinned Behind A Boulder (Body Cam Footage)
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Interview With One Of The Craziest Serial Killers Ever!
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Bro Told Her, “You Should Probably Stay Single… You’re Good At It,” And She Got Mad On ‘Pop The Balloon’ Dating Show!
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That Time Young Dolph Spoke About What He Wanted For His Kids After He Dies!
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He Said What? Dude Gets Asked What's His Fetish In Front Of His Fiancé & Based On His Answer She's Rethinking The Marriage!
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Done Seen It all: People Thought This Man Was Rolling A Blunt On National TV At A Football Game But What He Was Actually Doing Was Crazier Than That!
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FIANCÉ KNOCKED OUT Man Allegedly Attacks Couple, Tries To R*pe Woman & Gets Nuts Bitten During Assault Before Bragging On Instagram
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Georgia Man Receives His Last $915 Paycheck In Oil Covered Pennies... Dumped On His Driveway With A FU Note By Employer!
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Dave Chappelle Blasts Israel's 'War Crimes' By Telling A Story....Some Fans Reportedly Walked Out!
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Wasn't Playin.. Deion Sanders Ends Interview Abruptly When Reporter Calls Him By His First Name!
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Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Loses Out On An Audi Q3 Even Though She Guessed The Right Answer!
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He Been Itching To Use That: They Couldn't Believe The Answer He Responded With After Being Asked If He Had Any Kids!
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Terrifying: Man Got Stuck While Exploring A Cave!
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Sheesh: UFO Whistleblower Says He Faced 'Brutal' Retaliation After Going Public With Coverup Claim!
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Pops Froze Up After Getting Exposed By His Kids For Cheating!
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Sparking Outrage: Philadelphia Cop Harasses Man, Follows Him & Arrests Him For No Reason "Worldstar!"
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“You Got Azz & Tidday’s Out” Man Claps Back At Women For Calling Him Flashy During ‘Pop The Balloon’ Dating Show!
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Damn: German Football Club Player Collides Face First With A Wall!
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Since When Though? The Balloon World Cup Is Crazy!
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Did He Get Friendzoned? Melania Trump Completely Dodged Trump’s Kiss At The End Of His RNC Speech!
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