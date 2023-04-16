Fearless Man Walks Barefoot Through Alligator & Snake Infested Everglades In Total Darkness!

Garrett Galvin is a fifth generation Floridian, and an experienced wildlife handler. It's a good thing he is too, because his favorite activity of nocturnally exploring the Florida Everglades without shoes might be pretty risky otherwise. As it is, it's miraculous he's still striding through the savage swamps.



Galvin's TikTok page, Fishingarrett, regularly draws tens of millions of views per video, and fans are always astonished at his unflappable fearlessness. "Rawdogging through the Everglades is wild," one person commented. "He doesnt fear the Everglades, the Everglades fear him," someone else said. "Steve Irwin if he was born and raised in Florida."



Galvin says his key is keeping things under control. "I've had plenty of close calls with alligators, but I've never felt out of control," he said. But that doesn't mean his fans don't worry. As this commenter put it, "One day we wont get a post cause bro met his match in the everglades." Posted By Ghost