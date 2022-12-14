RIP: Ellen's DJ, Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Dead By Suicide At 40!
Via TMZ: "Law enforcement sources tell us Stephen's wife Allison Holker ran into an LAPD station Tuesday, and she was frantic because she said Stephen had left home without his car, something that was not like him at all. We're told, a short time later, around 11:15 AM, paramedics got a call for a medical emergency at an L.A. hotel ... and they found Stephen there, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene."
