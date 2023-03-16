Oh Hell Naw, Shut The Whole Place Down: Couple Sue A Korean Restaurant After Finding This In Their Food While Eating!

Jason Lee and Eunice Lucero Lee are suing the Manhattan Koreatown restaurant Gammeeok upon discovering a rodent in their disgusting delivery. On Saturday, they received their delivery at their home and started chowing down as anyone would. While they ate, they noticed what appeared to be a rat - as the body of the animal appeared intact. Their lawsuit claims they became violently sick upon the discovery, seeking medical attention as they were in distress. The couple stated that the incident had caused severe, serious and permanent personal and emotional injuries. According to the lawsuit, Gammeeok received a C grade from the NYC Health Department back in January - the worst possible letter grade. Yet their review was unbeknownst to them at the time of purchase. The restaurant has not provided any comments regardingtheincident.

Posted by CZ