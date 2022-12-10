Wait A Minute: American Journalist Who Was Kicked Out Of World Cup For Wearing An LGBTQ Shirt Suddenly Dies In Qatar, His Brother Responds!
Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar. In late November Wah was kicked out from the World Cup stadium security when he tried to enter while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community. In Qatar, same-sex relations are illegal. Eric Wahl, the brother of Grant Wahl, has questions about the circumstances surrounding his brother’s death. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS