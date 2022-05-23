SMH: Florida Sheriff's Deputy Charged After Using Taser Near Gas Pump Setting Himself, Other Officers & Suspect On Fire!
A Florida sheriff’s deputy is facing a criminal charge after using a Taser near gasoline, igniting a fire that severely burned a 26-year-old suspect and injured the deputy himself and two fellow officers. The sheriff said Crawford was aware there was gas in the immediate area when he attempted to use a Taser on the suspect. Posted By Persist
