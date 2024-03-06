wshh logo
Couple Break Down Their Costs After Moving To Costa Rica From The U.S.. Paying $628/ Month For 3 Bedroom House!

26,519
Today
Kema Ward-Hopper, 41, and Nicholas Hopper, 43, relocated their family to Nicoya, Costa Rica in 2018. They live on $30,000 a year while raising their two children, Aaralyn and Nico. || Posted by CZ

