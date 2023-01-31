Come On Mayne: Police Fatally Shoot Double Amputee As He Tries To Escape!
Daniel Lowe, a 36-year-old father of two & double amputee, was shot dead in Huntington Park. Officers were seen firing at least eight shots at him. Police claimed Mr Lowe had just stabbed someone with no provocation, and was trying to run away from police. The suspect was struck by gunfire in the upper torso. He was treated on scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and pronounced dead. A butcher knife was recovered at the scene. Posted By Persist
