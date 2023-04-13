Come On Mayne: Engineer Decides To Make A Bicycle With Square Wheels!
Engineer Sergii Gordieiev of The Q, who enjoys experimenting with bicycles, decided to see if and how square wheels would work to propel him forward on his bike. In order to accomplish this feat, Gordieiev built a channel over the wheel that would be activated by the pedals while the wheel itself remained stationary. Posted By Persist
